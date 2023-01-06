With his father, who has terminal cancer, in attendance, Baer fuels Siena men’s basketball in emotional win over Saint Peter’s

ALBANY — Of the 5,703 fans on hand Friday night at MVP Arena for Siena’s 70-60 win over Saint Peter’s, there was one whose attendance resonated much, much deeper.

John Baer, father of Siena men’s basketball graduate student forward Michael Baer, flew in from Iowa with extended family to see his son play. It was almost certainly the last time he’ll ever see his son play in person.

Shortly after the 2021-22 season, John Baer — who relocated from Iowa to Saratoga Springs last year to watch Michael play for the Saints — was diagnosed with bladder cancer. Surgery to remove his bladder in July revealed the cancer had spread, and he received a terminal diagnosis. John Baer moved back to Iowa, and while a trip was scheduled, Michael Baer didn’t think it would happen.

This week, the Baer family got the news that John had the green light to travel.

“I didn’t really get my hopes up that he was going to be able to make the trip, because it’s just so much on his body,” Michael Baer said. “But, just this week, they met with the doctors and everything, and they gave it a go. I’m just blessed he was able to be here.”

When news got out that John Baer — who has ceased treatment for his Stage 4 cancer — would be in the house, the Saints hatched a plan.

“I didn’t ask any of these guys, but I was thinking, ‘Man, this would be awesome to start him,’” Siena head coach Carmen Maciariello said. “And these guys, unbeknownst to me, start meeting and talking. Then I get a text from Jared Billups this morning, ‘Hey coach, can we talk before shootaround?’ I was like, ‘JB, are you OK?’ [He said] ‘I’m great.’

“They had already met, and they wanted Michael to start.”

“To be honest,” graduate student forward Jackson Stormo said, “it wasn’t much of a conversation. As soon as we found out, we wanted to bring him some joy.”

Michael Baer, whose college career has seen him go from student manager to walk-on at Iowa before transferring to Siena prior to last season, rose to the occasion with an inspired performance.

The 6-foot-7 forward, starting for the second time this season, played a team-high 33:35, scored five points and set career-highs with 13 rebounds and six assists. When he was on the court, Siena (4-0 MAAC, 10-0 overall) was a plus-21 on the scoreboard, the best of any player.

“Mike can straight up hoop,” said Stormo, who led the Saints with 18 points. “That’s what he did tonight. You know, we may not win that game if it wasn’t for Mike, and I mean that from the bottom of my heart.”

“The game was second to being able to give Mr. Baer some joy from his son and see Siena basketball,” said Maciariello, who also noted honorary team member Evan Franz’s battle with cancer.

After the game, it was an emotional scene when the Baer family joined the Saints in the locker room.

“I was at every game last year, and this is big, to be able to come,” John Baer said in a video from the locker room shared to the team’s social media. “It’s not the same watching on television. You’ve got to be here, you’ve just got to be here. I want to thank Joy, Michael’s mother. It wasn’t easy getting here, guys. It wasn’t easy. It was a lot. Thank you so much for being so gracious. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

John Baer, who is set to fly back to Iowa City on Saturday morning, attended the game with Michael’s mother, Joy Kelly, who has served as his primary caregiver while living with his terminal diagnosis, along with Michael’s brother Nicholas and sister Caroline as well as an uncle, cousin and family friend.

Michael Baer said that emotionally “there’s no way I’ve processed it all yet,” but was overwhelmed by the support from his Siena family and grateful for the sacrifices his mother has made throughout the process.

“I’m very gracious for my mother. She’s his primary caretaker,” he said. “This trip has been a lot on her, making it all happen. She’s taking the bull by the horns and made it all happen. She’s with him every day, and really, besides my dad obviously being the hero of all this, it’s really my mother who makes sure he gets everything he needs to get.”

On the court, it was an impressive all-around win for the Saints who, already missing fifth-year senior wing Jayce Johnson for the second straight game due to a knee injury, played the final 22:29 without sophomore point guard and leading scorer Javian McCollum because of what Maciariello called a “muscular” issue in his lower back.

McCollum didn’t immediately return to the court with the Saints to start the second half, but eventually returned and sat at the end of the bench in sweatpants, a jacket and sandals. He was not made available to the media after the game.

In his place, freshman Zek Tekin started at point guard in the second half and helped guide the Saints through a second half that they led throughout despite a number of wild swings against a Saint Peter’s (2-4, 7-6) team that threw full-court pressure at Siena for the full 40 minutes.

Tekin finished with six points and three assists. Fellow freshman Michael Eley added 15 points — his fifth straight game scoring in double figures — while Billups and Andrew Platek scored 11 each, with Platek hitting three key second-half 3-pointers to stem comeback attempts from the Peacocks down the stretch.

“We had a big missing piece,” Eley said, “but we all collectively played together. I thought we finished the game well at the end, and we got the job done.”

Maciariello said both McCollum and Johnson were “day-to-day” heading into Siena’s next game, when the Saints host Rider on Sunday at 2 p.m. at MVP Arena.

But, on Friday night, the Saints were playing with something bigger in mind.

“It’s bigger than basketball,” Maciariello said. “Just the face that we could win this game for Mr. Baer … was really special.”

Categories: College Sports, Siena College, Sports