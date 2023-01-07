College hockey: Cornell men top RPI

TROY — Former Union College forward Gabriel Seger scored the game-winning goal, a power-play tally, with 8:04 in the second period as No. 17/18 Cornell overcame wasting a two-goal lead to beat RPI 6-4 on Saturday at Houston Field House.

The Big Red took a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals by Hank Kempf and Ben Berard.

The Engineers received a five-minute major power play when Sebastian Dirven was called for contact to the head. RPI took advantage and scored three power-play goals. Jack Agnew got the first one, and Sutter Muzzatti got the next two.

Zach Tupker tied when he scored on a penalty shot at 4:48 of the second. Then Seger, who had a goal and two assists in Cornell’s 6-1 win over Union on Friday, beat RPI goalie Jack Watson to give the Big Red a 5-3 lead.

Sean Donaldson scored for Cornell in the third period. Kyle Hallbauer added a power-play goal for RPI with two seconds left in the game.

Cornell 2 3 1 — 6

RPI 0 3 1 — 4

First Period — 1, Cornell, Kempf (DeSantis, Berard), 2:11. 2, Cornell, Berard (Seger, DeSantis), 9:49. Penalties — Malinski, RPI (cross-checking), 4:05; Lee, RPI (slashing), 12:35; Brackett, RPI (interference), 14:09; Malone, Cor (roughing), 17:07; Hallbauer, RPI (roughing), 17:07; Dirven, Cor, major-game misconduct (contact to the head), 19:46.

Second Period — 3, RPI, Agnew (Lee, Mahshie), :40 (pp). 4, RPI, Muzzatti (Smolinski, Heidemann), 2:18 (pp). 5, RPI, Muzzatti (Hallbauer, Walsh), 4:11 (pp). 6, Cornell, Tupker (penalty shot), 4:48. 7, Cornell, Malinski (Berard, DeSantis), 7:56. 7, Cornell, Seger (Berard, DeSantis), 11:56 (pp). Penalties — Agnew, RPI (interference), 4:48; Walsh, RPI (tripping), 10:11; Mitchell, Cor (delay of game), 10:11; Lee, RPI (interference), 11:04; Cornell bench, served by Donaldson (too many players), 12:50.

Third Period — 9, Cornell, Donaldson, 10:05. 10, RPI, Hallbauer (Walsh, Heidemann), 19:58. Penalties — O’Leary, Cor (holding), 13:22; Andreev, Cor (hooking), 19:39.

Shots on Goal — Cornell 11-8-10 — 29. RPI 3-7-4 — 14.

Power-play opportunities — Cornell 1 of 3; RPI 3 of 4.

Goalies — Cornell, Shane (14 shots-10 saves). RPI, Watson (28-22), Cherepak (1-1).

A — 2,274.

Referees — Adam Tobias, Tom Dellafranco. Linesmen — Patrick Dapuzzo, Anthony Perez.

Women

NO. 6 COLGATE 10, UNION 0

HAMILTON — Kaitlyn O’Donohoe and Danielle Serdachny had two goals and two assists each to lead the sixth-ranked Raiders to a rout of the Dutchwomen at Class of 1965 Arena.

It’s the first time Union allowed 10 or more goals in a game since Sept. 29, 2007, when it lost 11-0 to Wisconsin at Messa Rink.

Colgate went 3 for 7 on the power play

Union 0 0 0 — 0

Colgate 3 4 3 — 10

First Period — 1, Colgate, Kaltounková (Serdachny, Simpson), 4:41 (pp). 2, Colgate, O’Donohoe (Simpson, Gates), 5:36. 3, Colgate, Chan (Brick, Smigliani), 13:10. Penalties — Uni bench, 4:04; Merlo, Uni (roughing), 4:04; Kaltounková, Col (cross-checking), 9:27; Walsh, Uni (tripping), 17:24.

Second Period — 4, Colgate, Biederman (Greig, Gates), 4:31. 5, Colgate, Serdachny (O’Donohue, Bard), 10:30. 6, Colgate, Betinol (Duarte, Brick), 11:56. 7, Colgate, Brick (Duarte, Chan), 15:56. Penalties — Walsh, Uni (hooking), 9:40; Eichfeld, Col (hooking), 9:40; MacEachern, Col (hooking), 20:00.

Third Period — 8, Colgate, Serdachny (O’Donohoe, Sydney), 10:38. 9, Colgate, Stewart (Durate), 12:26 (pp). 10, Colgate, O’Donohoe (Serdachny, Bard). Penalties — MacEachern, Col (hooking), 3:59; Kropp, Uni (tripping), 7:05; Jones, Uni (body checking), 7:32; Friday, Uni, major-game misconduct (direct contact to the head), 10:53.

Shots on Goal — Union 13-5-4 — 22. Colgate 19-11-12 — 42.

Power-play opportunities — Union 0 of 3; Colgate 3 of 7.

Goalies — Union, Matsoukas (31 shots-25 saves), Evans (11-7). Colgate, Murphy (20-20), McCorkle (2-2).

A — 234.

Referees — Tom Lynch, Rich Jebo. Linesmen — Alex Walsh, Micheal Roberts.

NO. 10 CORNELL 1, RPI 0

ITHACA — Leah MacSween’s goal less than eight minutes into the second period was the 10th-ranked Big Red would need to defeat the Engineers at Lynah Rink.

RPI goalie Amanda Rampado made 29 saves.

The Engineers were shut out for the 10th time this season.

RPI 0 0 0 — 0

Cornell 0 1 0 — 1

First Period — None. Penalties — None.

Second Period — 1, Cornell, MacSween (Delianedis, Daniel), 7:59. Penalties — Taylor-Walters, RPI (roughing), 16:36; Delianedis, Cor (roughing), 16:36.

Third Period — None. Penalties — Papineau, RPI (tripping), 6:47; MacSween, Cor (hooking), 13:45.

Shots on Goal — RPI 2-4-8 — 14. Cornell 14-10-6 — 30.

Power-play opportunities — RPI 0 of 1; Cornell 0 of 1.

Goalies — RPI, Rampado (30 shots-29 saves). Cornell, Fraser (14-14).

A — 213.

Referees — Will O’Malley, Derek Zuckerman. Linesmen — Matthew White, Mike Verminski.

