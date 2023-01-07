EDITORIAL: Thank you to our letter writers for sharing “Your Voice”

|
As the calendar flipped from 2021 to 2022, the new year brought with it many of the same national, state and local issues as the previous year.
But the new year also provided an opportunity for our readers to share updated perspectives on those issues and to offer their viewpoints on newer matters.
The year 2022 was a big year for politics, as every member of the House of Representatives, a third of the U.S. Senate, the entire New York State Legislature and all statewide elected seats were on the ballot.
The issues related to the elections brought their fair share of comments from readers in our daily letters to the editor.
We call our letters section “Your Voice” because it’s your opportunity as readers to interpret the news and to offer your thoughts without interference from anyone — including us.
And as you do each year, you had a lot to say.
In 2022, The Gazette published more than 1,600 letters from more than 960 individual writers. That works out to almost 134 letters per month, or an average of nearly 4.5 letters per day, every day of the year.
Among the many issues you wrote about this year, politics was the most popular.
National politics, as always, was among your favorite topics, and the names Trump and Biden appeared frequently. One particular politician, Rep. Elise Stefanik, was the strong focus of many of your letters, both for and against. Many writers were particularly inspired to write a letter by our endorsement of her re-election campaign.
Russia, Putin, climate change, elections, education, the Supreme Court and the U.S. Capitol insurrection were among the top national topics readers discussed in “Your Voice this year.”
Local politics, the St. Clare’s pension crisis, the Schoharie limousine crash case, violence in Saratoga Springs’ entertainment district, solar arrays and that pesky train overpass in Glenville that keeps getting hit also spurred a lot of reader interest in our letters column.
You also used our letters section to offer compliments and to thank individuals and institutions for their kindness and degree of care.
We like those letters the most.
You not only offered your opinions on the issues, you also commented on what others said about those issues. That’s how “Your Voice” serves as a forum for community discussion and debate.
We welcome comments from all political points of view. We feel that exposing readers to differing viewpoints is healthy for a functioning democracy.
As long you stick to opinions based on your honest interpretation of generally accepted facts — and as long as you maintain a reasonable degree of decorum, discuss timely issues and contain your comments to our generous word limit — we provide access to our pages without interference or comment.
We don’t hold our letter writers to strict journalistic standards for accuracy. But if you attempt to deliberately spread misinformation by promoting proven lies or debunked theories, we do our best to weed those comments out.
Most of the letters we reject are not due to misinformation, but simply because they exceed our 250-word limit for letters. We have to impose a word limit because we only have a finite amount of space to publish the hundreds of letters we receive, and we strive to publish letters within a week to 10 days at the latest of when we receive them so they remain timely.
We also limit writers to one letter every 30 days to ensure that one writer doesn’t dominate the forum and to allow the greatest variety of reader viewpoints.
Submitting letters is easy.
We prefer letters that are submitted via our website and email so we don’t have to retype them. And it’s easier to verify the identity of writers if we have an email address to respond to. But we still accept letters sent by regular mail and fax.
Information on how to submit letters appears at the bottom of each day’s Opinion page.
Martha Melville is the gatekeeper of the letters, contacting letter writers to verify their identities, advising writers when they exceed our word limit and giving them an opportunity to shorten their letters, and notifying them when they violate our rules. She also keeps track of the letters so they don’t get lost or delayed. Her work is invaluable.
As we do each year, we use this space to thank each individual writer who contributed their voice to our letters section over the past year.
If you see your name below, we thank you and hope you’ll continue to write in the new year. If you don’t see your name, we hope you’ll consider sharing “Your Voice” in 2023.
We believe your comments enhance our newspaper and our communities, and we’re grateful for all the time, effort and thought you each put into your letters.
Happy New Year.
— Mark Mahoney, Editorial Page Editor
List of letter writers for 2022
