Gazette freelancer and Burnt Hills native brings poetry to local schools with free web-based challenge

I was standing beside a noisy heating unit waiting to be introduced to Valerie Wadsworth’s sixth grade English class at O’Rourke Middle School when a student plopped down at a nearby desk.

Eyeing me with frank curiosity, she asked, “Are you famous?”

“Not yet,” I replied.

She looked disappointed.

I’m used to that reaction. I’ve been making the rounds to Capital Region middle school and high schools, talking to students about writing poetry–not exactly a popular topic. I’m changing that though. My secret weapon: Poem Renovation, a free, web-based, daily word challenge I conjured up in 2022. What I envisioned as a Wordle-like diversion has morphed into an empowering, engaging creative writing tool now in use at local schools in grades six and up.

I’m a journalist. I started writing for The Daily Gazette in the early 1990s and have written for a variety of media outlets ever since. I’m also a published poet. Words have transported me to countless cool and unexpected places over the years, and here they go again, escorting me, at age 55, back to secondary school. I’m thrilled by this opportunity to inspire a new generation to love language.

POEM RENOVATION’S CREATION

Poem Renovation began as a search for new meaning in old writing. I printed vintage self portrait poems on magnetic paper, cut out the words, stuck them on my refrigerator and rearranged them. The result was so cool, I began brainstorming ways to share the concept. I envisioned a web-based version of my experiment, but lacking coding skills and capital, I figured my idea would simply molder on my refrigerator.

I was wrong.

I mentioned it during a January Zoom reunion with my daughter’s 4-H group. 4-Her Emily Houlihan, a Scotia native who works in Berkeley, California, as a product manager for Microsoft, piped up and said she’d like to give creating it a shot.

“I was like, ‘Oh, that sounds doable and fun and really clever.’ I also knew I had the set of skills to make it happen. And I just think there’s something really beautiful about using technology to play with words,” she recalled.

I sent Houlihan my ideas in early March. By month’s end, she had a version up and running. Over the course of the project, she estimates she’s donated between 100 and 150 hours of her time.

Along the way, other volunteers emerged. Graphic designer Jenn Ozgur of Niskayuna developed the site’s color scheme. My sister, Becky Burre of Candler, North Carolina, a middle-school-teacher-turned-homeschooler, helped with the creative vision. Her sister-in-law, graphic designer Jane Burre of Rumford, Rhode Island, designed the site’s logo with help from my daughter, artist Emily de la Rocha of Farmington, Connecticut.

By late July, we had a Poem Renovation iteration ready to set loose in the world.

HOW IT WORKS

Every day at 5 a.m. poemrenovation.com presents visitors with a scrambled snippet of poetry, literature or lyrics. Users select words that resonate with them, then move them around on a digital canvas. The rules? There are none. The objective: to create something new.

Site visitors can share and save their creations and reveal each day’s excerpt in its original form. They can also learn more about the featured work. Selections are culled from works ranging from Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew, to Elizabeth Acevedo’s The Poet X, to lines and lyrics from up-and-coming poets, musicians and authors.

EDUCATORS TAKE NOTICE

Poem Renovation’s educational merit was first tested in April with sixth graders at Shenendehowa’s Gowana Middle School. English teacher Dena Marie de la Rocha, a 22-year veteran there, who’s also my sister-in-law, said the site got an enthusiastic response from students typically tepid about poetry, so she invited me to introduce it to five new classes in early December.

“How many of you like poetry?” she asked the students as I prepared to take the floor.

A few halfhearted hands went up.

Students perked up when I mentioned that while I was in charge, there would be no grammar rules to worry about–no capitalization, no punctuation, and complete sentences were optional.

I gave them a quick Poem Renovation rundown, then 10 minutes to try it. The room grew quiet as they reorganized a passage from the novel Ground Zero, by Alan Gratz.

Once finished, they shared their creations in small groups, then were invited to read their poems to the entire class. Hands shot up.

Every creation was unique and students seemed proud of what they’d produced. As they read their work, we talked about figurative language, free verse, haiku, word art and the power of word placement.

“I think this shattered the way they saw things, which is a wonderful launching point for me, going into the poetry unit,” said de la Rocha, who uses Poem Renovation weekly as a 10-minute warm-up for students.

The exercise boosts confidence, she noted.

“We had probably seven or eight really huge successes with kids that are a little bit more timid or a little bit more quiet and reserved who came out of their shell. They were brave enough to share. They were brave enough to try,” she said, referencing students who used the site when I was the guest teacher.

Valerie Wadsworth, who has taught sixth grade English at Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Central School District’s Richard H. O’Rourke Middle School for 24 years, said sixth graders often find poetry difficult to decipher. She uses Poem Renovation in her classes one or two days a week as a warm-up and said it helps students understand the power of words.

“I was so excited that the kids just wanted to do it,” she said. “Prior to this I would sprinkle poetry into almost every unit and some kids really struggled with it.”

She said Poem Renovation’s nonthreatening nature bolsters student confidence. Students don’t have to think up words to use. They choose from those provided and arrange them in any way that’s pleasing to them. There are no wrong answers.

Poem Renovation also exposes students to new vocabulary.

“I never said, ‘You have to go look up a word if you don’t know what it means,’ but the kids started asking, ‘Can I look this up? I don’t know what it means but it looks really cool.’ So I think the vocabulary component, presented in a nonthreatening way, is really helpful,” Wadsworth said.

When students were offered an opportunity to share their work in front of the class for the first time, Wadsworth said she was shocked by the response.

“I wouldn’t have believed it had I not seen the number that got up and read in front of their peers,” she said, noting that in subsequent classes, between 75 and 85 percent of students have consistently volunteered to share. Now, they’ve begun to give feedback on classmates’ creations.

“That happened organically,” Wadsworth noted. “That wasn’t something I even said anything about.”

Speech-language pathologist Kelly Shaginaw works at The Charlton School in Burnt Hills, a therapeutic learning community for high school-aged girls. The school offers programs that help students develop and implement a variety of educational, emotional and social skills.

Shaginaw, who has worked in her field for 30 years, uses Poem Renovation one-on-one with students. She said she’s found it effective for opening conversations about language and as a tool for teaching various aspects of language.

“I’ve used it to teach vocabulary, parts of speech, how word order changes the meaning or tone of a piece of writing. Poem Renovation offers an opportunity to work on figurative language–the use of metaphor, or allusion, for example,” she detailed.

When used in a group setting, Poem Renovation can help students understand perspective, she noted.

“Everyone can take the same words but come up with something unique. Sharing with each other helps students see that mindset and past experience influence your word choices,” she explained.

Shaginaw sat in on English classes I guest-taught at The Charlton School in September.

“Those kids were so engaged,” she recalled. “It was great to see them embrace this. You made it very welcoming. I think that gave them confidence. They wanted to try it.”

WHAT’S NEXT

In less than a year, Poem Renovation has gone from a refrigerator-based experiment to an educational tool inspiring classrooms full of students. My hope for 2023 is to make the site an even more effective teaching tool accessible to as many students as possible. I plan to seek grants and other forms of funding, as well as guidance from experts.

This is all new territory for me. I’m in awe of what Poem Renovation is becoming, and to be honest, I’m also frightened by it. But when I start to worry that I’m out of my league, I think about the students I’ve seen bravely share their creations. They give me the courage to share mine too.

Categories: News