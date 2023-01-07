High schools: Ballston Spa boys’ wrestling wins Saratoga Invitational

Led by individual champions Connor Gregory and Darrien Insogna, Ballston Spa boys’ wrestling picked up the team championship at Saturday’s Saratoga Invitational.

Insogna pinned Windsor’s Garrett Bidwell to win the 215-pound title, while Gregory won by forfeit in the 160-pound final. Ralph Keeney added a runner-up finish at 110 pounds for the Scotties.

Shenendehowa took second in the team race, led by three individual champions — Vincent Grembocki at 132, David Ensminger at 138 and Arman Hashimee at 172.

Mohonasen also had three individual champions with Vincent Graulau at 102, Nico Rivera at 118 and Cameron Groncki at 285, while Matt Lofstrom was second at 145.

For host Saratoga Springs, Taylor Beaury was the 126-pound champion and Lorenzo Paleschi was the runner-up at 189.

In the Jamie Mormile Invitational Tournament at Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk, Niskayuna’s Drew Schiavo captured the 102-pound championship, while teammate Duavon Allen was second at 284.

Schenectady had a pair of runners-up in the event with Jahiem Harris reaching the final at 110 pounds and Dominic Witko finishing second at 118.

At the Oneonta Rotary Tournament, Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake got individual titles from Gabriel Goss at 138 pounds and Colin Carlin at 145 en route to a fourth-place team finish. Cobleskill-Richmondville took second in the team competition, with Kyber Henry winning the 152-pound title while Liam English (126), Luke Yorke (138) and Luke Pryor (189) all finished second. Also winning an individual title was Duanesburg/Schoharie’s Scott Nicolella at 132.

PETROCCI LEADS MOHON WIN

Isabella Petrocci poured in a game-high 25 points, including five 3-pointers leading Mohonasen to a 58-40 Colonial Council girls’ basketball win over Cobleskill-Richmondville. Payton Whipple chipped in 15 points for Mohonasen, which hit 11 3s as a team, and Caris Hill led the way for Cobleskill-Richmondville with 13 points.

In non-league play, Holy Names’ Sophia Bologna put up 40 points — reaching 1,000 career points in the process — to lead a 62-54 win over Schenectady. Jalyssa Terry scored 19 points and Jayda Palmer scored 18 to pace Schenectady.

GREEN TECH OUTLASTS AMSTERDAM

As part of the Cadet Classic event hosted by Albany Academy, Green Tech boys’ basketball pulled out a 94-87 non-league win against Amsterdam in overtime. Si Mayben scored 29 points and Ramere Brown scored 24 for Green Tech, which also got 14 points from Olivan Owens and 11 from Henry Perkins.

Host Albany Academy was victorious at the Cadet Classic, beating Dwight School 63-56 behind 23 points from Robert Chandler, 12 points from Cyrus Matia and nine points from Elijah Godbolt.

ADIRONDACK UNITED ROLLS

Lillian Willis led the way with four goals and an assist for Adirondack United girls’ ice hockey in a 6-1 win over Potsdam. Bailey Duffy chipped in two goals and two assists for Adirondack United, which improved to 7-1 in its inaugural season. Ava Reynolds recorded 20 saves to earn the win in goal.

In a CDHSHL boys’ ice hockey matchup, La Salle Institute beat Albany Academy 5-0 behind two goals and an assist from Chase Rose, goals from Shaun Branon, Edward Donohue and Jake Lamb, and a 32-save shutout from Carter Irving.

