High Schools: Lescault scores 25 as Burnt Hills girls down Shaker

MK Lescault scored 25 points to lead Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake to a 57-38 victory over Shaker in Suburban Council girls’ basketball on Friday night.

Ella Blesi added 15 points for the Spartans, and Peyton Hoblock led the Blue Bison with 13.

Niskayuna took a 30-12 halftime lead and rolled to a 63-39 victory over Guilderland.

Also in the Suburban, Olivia O’Meally led Niskayuna with 14 points, Kathleen Birmingham scored 12 and Tianna Gonzalez added 11.

Ballston Spa held off Troy 50-46, as Olivia Verdile scored 19 points for the Scotties and Jess Bowens scored 16.

Averill Park built a 52-41 through three quarters and held on for a 66-59 win over Shenendehowa. Arianna Verardi led Averill Park with 20 points, and Taylor Holohan scored 16.

Gabby Stuart led Shen with 19 points, and Bri Carey scored 14.

Jayla Tyler scored 25 points to lead Colonie to a 61-45 victory over Columbia. Kendyl Ouimette scored 11 points for the Blue Devils, and Alivia Landy had 10.

Mechanicville topped Emma Willard 50-40, as Ella Zecca scored 12 points for Mechanicville and Allie Kenyon scored 10.

DUANESBURG GIRLS TOP NORTHVILLE

Duanesburg cruised to a 61-24 victory over Northville in the Western Athletic Conference, as Allison O’Hanlon scored 27 points for the Eagles and Hannah Mulhern scored 20.

Fonda-Fultonville took a 33-9 halftime lead and went on to defeat Galway 50-22.

Kieonna Christmas scored 17 points for Fonda, and Elinor Slezak had 16 points. Anna Spadaro led the Eagles with 13.

Cloey Dopp scored 25 points as Mayfield rolled past Fort Plain 85-15 in the Western Athletic Conference. She had 18 points in the first half, when the Panthers outscored the Hilltoppers 45-7.

Jaidyn Chest and Madalynn Hart each scored 11 for Mayfield.

Schoharie outscored Middleburgh 30-12 in the second half to win 40-25.Alaina Martin led Schoharie with 11 points.

Charlotte Nare made three 3-pointers and finished with 18 points as Canajoharie defeated OESJ 47-36. Soren Veit-Scott added 11 points for Canajoharie.

Brooke Trumble scored nine points for OESJ.

In the Colonial Council, Bella Vincent scored 32 points as Albany Academy improved to 11-0 with a 72-54 victory over Catholic Central.

Ichabod Crane jumped to a 36-14 halftime lead and went on to defeat Voorheesville 61-40. Carolina Williams scored 27 points for the Riders, and Delaney More scored 20.

Reese Hoenig led the Blackbirds with 20 points.

Norah Niesz scored 21 points, and Brooke Kuzmich and Adrianna Rojas each scored 18 as Greenwich rolled past Saratoga Catholic 78-16 in the Wasaren League.

BALLSTON SPA BOYS EDGE TROY

Ballston Spa outscored Troy 20-13 in the fourth quarter to pull out an 81-76 victory in Suburban Council boys’ basketball.

Michael Miller (31 points), Nicholas Verdile (22) and Benjamin Phillips (17) combined to score 70 of the Scotties’ points.

Stetson Merritt led Troy with 24 points, and Terrence Clark scored 20.

Zacharie Rueckert scored 26 points to lead Shaker to a 53-49 win over Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake. Alex Doin and Ben Kline each scored 14 points for the Spartans, who outscored the Blue Bison 19-15 in the fourth quarter to make it close at the end.

CBA defeated Bethlehem 61-48, as Matt Sgambati scored 19 points for the Brothers and Kaelan Leak and JJ Osinski each scored 12.

Logan Yohe scored 20 points for the Eagles.

Trey Owens-Cody and Cameron Trimarchi each scored 12 points to help Colonie top Columbia, 52-45.

MOHONASEN BOYS ROLL

In the Colonial Council, Mohonasen defeated Cobleskill-Richmondville 63-17. Jacob Paolino scored 17 points for Mohonasen, Kameron Coats scored 14 and Karieam Brown added 10.

Ty Labarge led Cobleskill with 17 points.

Marquay Tankslay led a balanced offense with 16 points to help Cohoes down Schalmont 64-40.

Elijah Smith led the Sabres with 12 points.

Wesley McIntyre scored 23 points to lead Lansingburgh to a 76-41 victory over Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk.

Victor Dueno led a balanced scoring attack for Amsterdam with 19 points, as the Rams rolled past Scotia-Glenville 79-49 in the Foothills Council.

Caesar Thompson, Jhai Vellon and Alec Bartone each scored 12 points for Amsterdam, and Jasheaun Vann scored 11.

Fermin Fabian led Scotia with nine points.

Glens Falls got past Johnstown 54-47. Braden Jones scored 19 points for the Sir Bills, and Ryan Hoyt scored 13.

Peyton Smith erupted for 35 points as Hudson Falls defeated South Glens Falls 65-34.

In the Western Athletic Conference, Northville topped Canajoharie 56-33, as Evan Tamilitis scored 18 points and Jacob Franco added 11.

Antonio Fairley led Canajoharie with 18 points.

Berne-Knox-Westerlo defeated OESJ 77-51. Dayne Coates scored 22 points for the Bulldogs, and AJ Wright had 17 points.

Colten Christensen led OESJ with 21 points, and Collin Eakin scored 16.

Joe Skiff banked in a shot from halfcourt at the buzzer to give Greenwich a 73-70 victory over Saratoga Catholic in the Wasaren League.

Skiff finished with 24 points, and Aidan Dunne led the Saints with 25 points.

Chris Jones made a free throw with 20 seconds left to put Hoosic Valley ahead by three, and Hoosic Valley held on for a 58-57 victory over Stillwater in a matchup of state-ranked Wasaren League teams.

Hoosic Valley improved to 5-0 in the league and 8-0 overall, and Stillwater fell to 4-1 and 7-2.

Logan Reilly scored 19 points for Hoosic Valley, and Isaiah Eckler scored 17. Jaxon Mueller led Stillwater with 21 points, and Lukas Lilac had 15.

In a non-league game, Mayfield made 14 3-pointers and downed Loudonville Christian 68-43.

Trevor Ruberti made four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points, and Cam Abdella made five 3-pointers for 15 points.

CBA TIES BURNT HILLS

Patrick Feranec scored on an assist from Dom Waters in the third period to lift Christian Brothers Academy to a 1-1 tie with Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake/Ballston Spa in a Capital District High School Hockey League game.

Gavin Tribley scored for the Spartans.

Emily MacAuley scored a hat trick, and Lillian Willis had a goal and two assists as the Adirondack United defeated Malone 6-1 in a non-league girls’ ice hockey game.

Categories: High School Sports, Sports