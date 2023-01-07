Images: John Riccitello’s set to close in Schenectady (7 photos)

By Erica Miller |
Riccitello owner Lew Riccitello at his bar recently.
PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller
Riccitello owner Lew Riccitello at his bar recently.
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

SCHENECTADY – John Riccitello’s Restaurant is set to close in Schenectady later this month.

Recent photos from our Erica Miller.

More: John Riccitello’s Restaurant to close after 61 years in Schenectady

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More: John Riccitello’s Restaurant to close after 61 years in Schenectady

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More: John Riccitello’s Restaurant to close after 61 years in Schenectady

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

| Everything Schenectady | Schenectady County | All Local News |

More from The Daily Gazette:

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

Categories: Business, News, News, Photo Galleries, Schenectady, Schenectady County

Leave a Reply

Digital Arcade

Advertisment

Puzzles Comics
Most read

Advertisement

Advertisment

Advertisement