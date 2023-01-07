Letters to the Editor Saturday, Jan. 7

Article Audio:

The cost of living is becoming too much

In 2015 I moved back to Schenectady after a 24-year stint in Denver.

The housing market in Denver had reached unattainable levels for the common man.

Home sales were landing contracts for far more than what the seller was asking for and rental properties had long waiting lists which inevitably drove prices up.

When the house that I was renting was sold, I was informed that I would have to vacate the premises.

Having friends and business contacts in Schenectady I decided to move back to the area in which I grew up and landed a good job and an apartment in the Stockade.

By 2018, things were coming together for me, I had no roommates, my bills were paid on time, I got a dollar-an-hour raise, and I was starting to save to buy a home. Then the cost of living went up by $3 an hour.

It’s now January of 2023 and my rent has gone up by over 50%, National Grid rates are up and rising again, as are groceries and fuel. Basic bills are killing many of us who should be thriving.

I’m doing it the American way — I work hard, pay my taxes, and have punched another new hole in my belt. Yet I’m living day to day and a month behind.

I’m not asking for a “living wage,” I’m asking for an opportunity to live.

The cost of living is killing me.

JEFF MOORE

Schenectady

More GOP liars keep trampling the truth

As a pathological liar he has carried his party through a vicious administration and an insurrection, praise be.

But it is time for others to step up. Happily we see that Representative-elect George Santos is moving to the front rank of self-serving liars, joining Kari Lake, Arizona’s would-be governor.

Then there is the entire Republican National Committee. See Joe Conason’s column (“Jan. 6 Committee shows Trump isn’t the only Big Lie grifter”) in the Dec. 27 Gazette.

But more are needed. The truth will come out unless more of their ilk link arms and trample it.

Come on, GOP.

MAL PROVOST

Glenville

Gazette columnists are a bright spot

I have been a Gazette subscriber for many years. During that time, I have found myself drawn to certain features in the paper.

I shamelessly admit to favoring the comics. But more than that, I have greatly appreciated your columnists.

I am impressed with Andrew Waite, was a big fan of Sara Foss, and to a lesser extent Carl Strock.

Recently, as I read the paper, I got to thinking about why I liked all three of these writers.

The simple answer is that they have all written about people; they have gone out into the area and found people who are interesting and have written about what they are doing in the community, their interactions with others, how they are making a difference.

Too much of the focus of today’s papers (and media in general) is on the negative side of life, the disasters, the crime, the ugly side of politics, and on and on (“If it bleeds, it leads.”)

So, thanks to The Gazette for hiring and giving space and freedom to these writers. They are/have been a bright spot in the paper. We need more of this every day.

ROBERT SWENSON

Amsterdam

Time to take steps to prevent cervical cancer

It’s Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and the Cancer Services Program (CSP) of Fulton, Montgomery and Schenectady Counties wants to share some important and alarming information.

In New York state, Black women are more likely than White women to be diagnosed with late-stage cervical cancer and to die from the disease.

Late-stage cancer is cancer that has spread to other places in the body. Cervical cancer is much harder to treat in late stages with less than two out of one hundred women surviving past 5 years.

Here is what everyone should know:

• Getting screened regularly can find the cells that lead to cancer so they can be removed before cancer grows. Screening also helps find cancer early when it may be easier to treat.

• Women ages 21 to 65 should be screened every three years with a Pap test. For some, using an HPV test may lengthen the time between screenings.

• The CSP provides free screening to women ages 40 and older without health insurance who qualify. For women with insurance, most health insurers cover screening at no cost.

In a recent survey, nearly 70% of women 21 and older said they’d be more likely to schedule their screening after learning why it’s important to find cancer early.

The CSP hopes this information motivates women due for cervical cancer screening to call us at 518-841-3726 to see if you qualify for a free cervical cancer screening.

CARMEN RODRIGUEZ

Amsterdam

The writer is a case manager for the Cancer Services Program.

Act now: Protect kids from climate change

Egad! There’s a new mental health disorder amongst children. It’s called “climate anxiety,” and it concerns children’s fear of what climate change portends for their future.

I can identify with this, for when I was a child in the 1950s, all the talk was about nuclear war and backyard fallout shelters. We even had bomb drills in school.

Often, I was unable to fall asleep at night due to a sick stomach from anxiety due to this, and my mother had to dose me with Pepto-Bismol to calm my roiling stomach.

Nuclear war and fallout were an omnipresent concern of mine, though it was only something that “might” happen.

Climate change is something that is happening.

When one lives long enough, one can see the changes in our weather patterns, wildlife and invasive species of weeds and diseases such as Lyme disease.

Unfortunately, climate change is not all our children have to contend with.

Nuclear war has raised its ugly head once again with Putin’s assault on Ukraine, and school shootings must always be on the minds of young people.

Now, they practice “active shooter” drills, instead of bomb drills.

What are we doing to our children? Putin’s war and school shootings may not be within our power to correct, but we can do something to mitigate climate change before it’s too late.

So let’s do it.

Please, conserve fossil fuels, eat less beef and urge your congressmen to work for climate sustainability.

JAHNN SWANKER-GIBSON

Johnstown

