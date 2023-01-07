Mekeel Christian Academy boys’ basketball improves to 5-0 with win over Fannie Lou Hamer

SCOTIA — The Mekeel Christian Academy boys’ basketball team is off to an unbeaten start through five games, but it hasn’t always been pretty, like the second quarter Saturday when the Lions went nearly four minutes without a point in their game with Fannie Lou Hamer.

The lapse didn’t hurt the Lions, who had already built a healthy lead and put together a big run afterward, but it’s something coach Chad Bowman was quick to point out after his team’s 71-45 win over the Panthers from the Bronx.

“We’re young, and sometimes we look like Bambi slipping around on the ice,” Bowman said. “The goal is to be more consistent.”

Bowman already has some intangibles on his side, and they will form the base for what he believes can be a very rewarding campaign.

“They’re unselfish,” Bowman said of his group that includes only one senior starter in Amari Barnhill. ”They cheer for one another. They’re coachable. They like playing basketball together. They’re united in their purpose.”

That purpose is to get better and better to the point where the Lions can make a run in the Section II Class AA tournament. It will be a new level of competition after they won the last two Section II Class A banners.

“There are a lot of good AA teams out there,” Mekeel 6-foot-6 sophomore Isaiah Rose said after scoring 27 points and taking down 14 rebounds in Saturday’s win. “We want to make sure we’re prepared for that.”

Mekeel will build with a lineup that includes one returning starter in junior Oryan DeJesus, promising freshman newcomer Terrence Robinson and Rose, who was reserve on last season’s team that defeated Gloversville for the Section II Class A title.

“One thing I like about this team is they are embracing their roles,” Bowman said. “When you eliminate egos, it allows them to flourish.”

Mekeel did that in the first quarter Saturday with a 23-6 run when Robinson hit three 3s and scored 11 of his 15 points. Though the Lions had their offensive woes in the second quarter, they still managed to outscore the Panthers 17-5 to go up 40-11 at the break.

“I thought we shared the ball well, and on defense we protected the paint well,” Bowman said. “I’m proud of the effort the kids showed in moving their feet and being in position to make it difficult for them to get to the rim.”

Fannie Lou Hamer scored its first-half points in a trio of 3s and two free throws.

“We had a good read on them,” Rose said. “We were in the right spots, contesting shooters.”

Defense and rebounding are areas Bowman is emphasizing.

“Shooting is not always there, but you should be able to defend, rebound and compete for 50-50 balls,” Bowman said. “We did that well today.”

The Lions are buying into Bowman’s defensive preaching.

“We take every second seriously in practice,” Robinson said. “Whether we’re working on boxing out, rebounding or help defense, every drill we go 100%.”

Mekeel also works on taking charges in practice, and in Saturday’s game Barnhill and Caleb Hussey both took one.

“They’re willing to do the hard things,” Bowman said. “Defense. Being unselfish. Rebounding. Accepting roles.”

Robinson snared 16 rebounds and had four assists to go with his 15 points, DeJesus had 14 points, five assists and three steals, Nykim Taylor scored eight points, and Hussey hit a 3 while collecting nine rebounds, four assists and two steals.

“Everybody played their role. Everyone did their piece,” Robinson said. “We all did our job.”

Rose scored eight points in both the first and second quarters. All eight in the second period came in a closing 10-0 spurt that boosted Mekeel’s advantage to 40-11.

“His growth from last year to this year, on and off the court, has been outstanding,” Bowman said of Rose, who showed his versatility with a pair of 3s in the third quarter. “He’s had to step into a leadership role, and he’s accepted that.”

Jordan Reeves scored 18 points and Isaiah Rivera netted 11 for Fannie Lou Hamer (8-4).

Mekeel and Fannie Lou Hamer met back in the 2018 New York State Federation Tournament of Champions Class B final, when the Panthers defeated the Lions.

Fannie Lou Hamer 6 5 15 19 — 45

Mekeel Christian Academy 23 17 20 11 — 71

Fannie Lou Hamer scoring: Hughes 2-0-4, Rivera 4-2-11, Reeves 5-4-18, DeLaCruz 1-0-2, Hernandez 1-0-2, Abrea 2-0-5, Ventura 1-0-3. Mekeel Christian Academy scoring: DeJesus 6-1-14, Taylor 3-0-8, Barnhill 1-0-2, Robinson 6-0-15, Rose 11-3-27, C. Hussey 1-0-3, VanClief 1-0-2. Scoring totals: Fannie Lou Hamer 16-6-45; Mekeel Christian Academy 29-4-71.

