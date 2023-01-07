Murphy survives cramps, but Union men’s hockey falls to Colgate

SCHENECTADY — After Friday’s 6-1 ECAC Hockey loss to Cornell, Union men’s hockey head coach Josh Hauge called senior goalie Connor Murphy “a stud,” even though Murphy was pulled from the game following the second period after allowing six goals.

Murphy was back in net for Saturday’s game against Colgate. He almost didn’t finish the game because he started to cramp up in the third period.

But Murphy stayed in and made 11 saves in the third. However, it wasn’t enough as the Dutchmen’s offense continued to pass up shot opportunities in a 2-1 loss to the Raiders at Messa Rink.

Murphy struggled at times during the final period to stay on his feet. He would be down on a knee, and then he would be down on both knees. At one point, trainer Cheryl Rockwood went out to talk with Murphy to see how he was feeling. Backup goalie Kyle Chauvette started to get ready to come in. It looked like, for the third time this season, cramps were going to knock Murphy out of the game.

But the Hudson Falls native Murphy, one of the Dutchmen’s three captains, stayed in the game. He did leave the game with 2:31 left in the third when he was pulled for an extra attacker.

Murphy, who finished with 31 saves, was getting treatment after the game and was unavailable for comment.

“He’s got the ability to do things that not a lot of people can push through,” Hauge said. “Obviously, this is a frustrating situation with the cramps, but it says a lot about him and just his ability to be tough and find a way to finish that game for us.”

Hauge said he isn’t sure how Murphy finished that game.

“He was in some spots where you could tell he was in some pain,” Hauge said. “He’s a competitor in wanting to keep going. As long as medically he’s able to, we’ll let him go.”

Union senior forward and fellow captain Owen Farris called Murphy a warrior.

“He put us in a position to win tonight,” Farris said. “… For him to stand in there and battle through and give us a couple of big saves down the stretch, as well as a complete 60 [minutes], it’s nothing short of what he does all the time. We’re always happy to have him in the net. That’s what a captain does. He fights adversity.”

Murphy also earned the respect of Colgate head coach Don Vaughan.

“[Murphy is] just tough, and he wants to win for his team,” Vaughan said. “I know he didn’t have a great night [Friday] night. I thought he bounced back and played really well tonight.”

Union could have made Murphy’s night a lot better had it been able to generate shots on goal, especially on a five-minute major power play late into the second period and early in the third when it trailed by one. It did get five shots on goal during the major, but the bulk of those shots came in the final 90 seconds of the man advantage.

During the early stage of the power play as time was winding down in the second, Union defenseman John Prokop had an excellent chance to score on a 2 on 1. Instead, he passed the puck to Chaz Smedsrud, who didn’t seem ready for the pass.

“There’s three seconds left,” Hauge said. “You’ve just got to get something there. [Prokop] tries to make a perfect play. Maybe at that time, the shot would have been better play, but ‘Proks’ has been great for us and you want the puck on his stick at that time.”

Colgate goalie Carter Gylander made tw outstanding saves to preserve the lead. He made a pad save on a Chris Theodore drive from the right circle. The rebound kicked over to Josh Nixon in the left circle. Nixon quickly fired a shot, but Gylander was equally as quick to move from left to right to get his pad on the puck.

Vaughan thought that killing the major was the turning point in the game.

“It was huge,” Vaughan said. “It’s probably the difference in the game.”

After Murphy was pulled for an extra attacker, the Dutchmen once again failed to get shots on goal. They had just one, a Mason Snell attempt from the left circle with 11.7 seconds left.

Union did get 26 shots on goal, breaking a three-game streak of failing to reach 20 shots on goal in a game.

“When you’re struggling, you’ve got to get pucks there and you’ve just got to get there,” Hauge said. “We’re looking to try to make everything so perfect and pretty, and that’s not the way you’re going to get out of a little bit of a scoring slump.

“It’s getting bodies there, and getting pucks there. Right now, we’re just passing around the perimeter, and we need to get some dirty dirty goals off of shin pads.”

Colgate 1 1 0 — 2

Union 0 1 0 — 1

First Period — 1, Colgate, Verboon 10 (DiPaolo, Mitton), 14:50. Penalties — Mitton, Col (interference), 5:54; Smedsrud, Uni (hooking), 11:17; Colgate bench, served by Manderville (too many players), 16:57.

Second Period — 2, Colgate, A. Young 13 (McGuire, Belpedio), 2:04. 3, Union, Hanley 4 (Kelly, Nixon), 5:04. Penalties — Mitton, Col (interference), 13:49; McGuire, Col, major-game misconduct (contact to the head), 19:30.

Third Period — None. Penalties — Manderville, Col (roughing), 10:37; Robertson, Uni (roughing), 10:37.

Shots on Goal — Colgate 13-9-11 — 33. Union 7-10-9 — 26.

Power-play opportunities — Colgate 0 of 1; Union 0 of 3.

Goalies — Colgate, Gylander 10-9-2 (26 shots-25 saves). Union, Murphy 7-11-1 (33-31).

A — 1,904. T — 2:21.

Referees — Mike Baker, William Brennan III. Linesmen — Patrick Philbin, Michael St. Lawrence.

