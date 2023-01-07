Schenectady district superintendent touts $300M capital project

SCHENECTADY — Schenectady Superintendent Anibal Soler Jr. laid out the case for an ambitious district-wide renovation project on Thursday, a day after the district revealed a proposed $300 million capital project proposal during the board of education meeting on Jan. 4.

The project, which could appear on the ballot alongside the 2023-2024 school budget on May 16, would first have to gain board approval.

The project would see the district launch extensive upgrades in nine district buildings, with an additional $60 million earmarked for district-wide infrastructure improvements.

District voters previously approved a $64 million capital project in 2017, with the district now aiming its sights higher.

“I would ask people ‘Do you want to see whole change or do you just want incremental improvements like windows and new stairwells?’” Soler asked on Thursday. “That’s what’s typically been done here. We’re trying to take a bolder approach to say we want world-class facilities so that we can provide world-class instruction. So that’s my challenge here.”

While the administration received an initial blessing from the board on Wednesday to pursue the project, Soler said he would update the board in February or March as to the progress of the planning in advance of a potential board vote on the proposal.

Soler said he was encouraged by the feedback he received from the board during the Jan. 4 meeting.

“I did ask for permission to be a little more bold and previously they worked in smaller increments,” he said.

Under the proposal, the $300 million project is not projected to raise taxes on district homeowners, with 98 % of the project cost reimbursable by state aid, with the remaining two percent of the funding emanating from Excel state aid and $5.5 million from the district’s capital reserve fund.

“I think financially we’re in a pretty good spot as a district,” Soler said. “We haven’t been in this place in a while, so I think the time is right where we’re able to cover that additional two percent. Because of the community that we serve, we get such a high reimbursement rate from the state and we’ve never really taken advantage of it.”

The superintendent noted that the administration is accounting for inflation costs in the coming years by building in 15-20 percent in additional funding to account for unexpected expenditures.

“We’re mindful of that now and as we move along we’ll get more accurate in what specifically we’re going to target in each of these schools,” Soler said. “We needed the (board’s) blessing for where we’re headed on a higher level and now we’ll get into the more granular work we’ll bring them more of a specific update.”

A building condition survey completed by the SEI Design Group of Albany over the summer identified over $259 million in needed infrastructure upgrades for the district, with the administration working in the intervening months to pinpoint the renovations that would be included in the project, including $126 million in renovations to the high school.

“We looked at buildings that had been overlooked in the prior two phases,” Soler said on Thursday. “So the high school hadn’t been touched in those 10 years in those prior two phases and there really hasn’t been anything significant done in the high school in general. The building condition survey showed almost $90 million of work needed there. We were also already having the conversations as a district around academic programmatic changes with the secondary school redesign and really trying to go after things around graduation rates and freshman and how important that year is.”

During the Jan. 4 meeting, School Board Member Jamaica Miles expressed skepticism about the district’s plan to relocate the freshman leadership academy from the high school to the Steinmetz Career & Leadership Academy.

“If the ninth grade academy becomes a separate building, it’s a flag for me because I like the idea that they’re in this (high school) building so they’re becoming familiar with this building and the change in structure going from middle school to high school,” she said.

With a slew of infrastructure upgrades identified in W.C. Keane Elementary School, Soler asked the school board to weigh a purchase of the property in the coming months.

The district has leased the property from the Catholic Diocese for the past decade, with the church offering to sell the building to the school for approximately $2 million in initial discussions.

“I’ll need direction from the board on Keane,” he told the board. “We don’t currently own the building that it’s in. Every year is about $250,000 that we spend to lease that building. But we don’t own that building and we’re going to have to make a decision and I’ll need a direction from the board to either pursue it or continue to renew the lease on it.”

Soler noted that the project price tag is noticeably higher than the two previous district projects of $70 million and $64 million, it is within the limits set by the state.

“That $300 million is in alignment with our maximum cost allowance,” he said. “So we can’t borrow more than we’re allowed to. So each building generates a number and that number is how we came up to that $300 million and it’s over five years. The reality is that it’s really a 2028 timeline, but we’re giving it an extra two years because we know we’re going to run into incidental things and things we’re not going to expect.”

In addition to the capital project, the district revealed on Wednesday that the Mont Pleasant Athletic Fields will undergo a major renovation over the summer, with a new turf field and concession stand planned for the site.

The $8 million project has already been accounted for in the 2022-2023 district and will not require additional voter approval.

“Right now we only have one facility for high school athletics, so we use Schenectady High School for all of our competitions,” Soler said of the project on Thursday. “So this gives us a second playing field to be able to spread our competitions by having multiple competitions going on at the same time. I also think it speaks to us recognizing that that part of the city deserves to have some enhancements. I know historically there’s been this one side of Schenectady versus the other and this will be in the Mont Pleasant community where it’s important to show that this school is also valued.”

Soler said the district’s community outreach efforts for the capital project are just beginning, with the district hoping to sway voters to potentially back a major investment in the district’s infrastructure.

“What I would say to the community is that we can stay status quo, but we know that status quo is not sufficient for our kids,” he said. “Whether it’s playgrounds, athletic facilities, cafeterias or classrooms, our teachers deserve to be in modern, improved facilities and our kids deserve those experiences as well.”

