Siena women’s basketball rallies past Marist; tied for first in MAAC

LOUDONVILLE – The numbers say that the Siena College women’s basketball team has won four consecutive games. It’s a number everyone can see.

Acting head coach Terry Primm and the players don’t see it, though. They see trust.

That served them very well Saturday, as the Saints rallied from a 14-point deficit halfway through the second quarter to top Marist 74-67 at UHY Center. Siena is now 4-1 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, which has it tied for first with Iona and Fairfield, and 10-5 overall.

“Gutsy win,” Primm said. “There were times when it didn’t look well for us. I could appreciate having to bring them to the sideline to get more out of them. It’s just great as a coach to see them respond to that call. And I saw them lean into each other, too. We talk about that: inspire each other.”

In veteran coach Brian Giorgis’ final regular-season visit to Siena, Marist (2-3, 6-8) jumped out to a fast start, leading the first quarter 24-15, with point guard Kiara Fisher scoring 14 points. The Red Foxes expanded their lead to 36-22 with 5:04 left in the second quarter, but Siena finally found some consistent rhythm and closed the half on a 14-2 run. Teresa Seppala scored eight of her team-high 19 during that run.

Primm said he just reminded his players to guard Marist’s best players.

“The scouting report made it quite clear,” Primm said. “I think three of them took most of their shots and three of them scored most of their points. So that was a little bit of a challenge, and we just wanted to continue to make adjustments.”

Siena started the third quarter on its most important streak of the game, a 12-0 run that gave it a 48-38 lead on a 3-pointer and two foul shots from Valencia Fontenelle-Posson, a 3-pointer from Ahniysha Jackson, a jumper from Emina Selimovic and an inside basket from Anajah Brown.

That trust showed not only in a balance of scoring, but the fact that a season-high 21 of its 26 field goals were assisted, with freshman guard Elisa Mevius leading the way with 14 assists, just one off the school record.

“I just feel like we have to trust each other, pass the ball and trust them to make shots,” Mevius said. “It’s not just about the pass, it’s about getting in position.”

At some point, every Saint tried guarding Fisher, who finished with a career-high 29 points, but Mevius got the assignment a good number of times. She said, not just for herself but also the team, their improved defense in the third quarter helped Siena’s offense.

“I feel like if you’re playing good defense, you’ll get easier shots on offense because you can take the energy out of it and invest it into the offense,” Mevius said.

Siena led 57-49 entering the fourth quarter, but started getting into foul trouble, allowing Marist to take a 59-58 lead, but Siena quickly regained it on London Gamble’s only field goal. Down the stretch, Guilderland High graduate Fontenelle-Posson added two 3-pointers and two key rebounds.

“I feel like we came together as a team, and we grew as a team playing this game,” Fontenelle-Posson said. “With Elisa with her 14 assists, obviously that’s a big part.

I feel like we’re growing in confidence with ourselves, and it’s really helping us come together.”

“I think you’re just seeing a team that understands each other’s strengths, and want to use it to leverage us into a win,” Primm said.

Fontenelle-Posson had 17 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Jackson added 11 points and three steals, while Selimovic had 10 points and five rebounds.

Primm downplayed the team having gone 4-0 since he took over for head coach Jim Jabir, whom the college is investigating for possibly having made racially insensitive and misogynistic remarks to players.

“I don’t know if I’ve thought a lot about that,” Primm said of the four-game win streak. “I care so much about the program and Siena and the game that we have a passion about. I think before I can even get to that, I think about representing the university well and doing right by these guys. They put in so much work, so much time. I think it’s only right that they see some success.”

