The Parting Schotts Podcast: Reviewing Union men’s hockey’s 2-1 loss to Colgate

By Ken Schott |
Union's Nathan Kelly and Colgate's Ross Mitton battle for the puck during Saturday's ECAC Hockey game at Messa Rink.
PHOTOGRAPHER:

On the latest edition of “The Parting Schotts Podcast,” I review the Union men’s hockey team’s 2-1 ECAC Hockey loss to Colgate on Saturday at Messa Rink.

I’ll have my thoughts on the game. I have interviews Union head coach Josh Hauge and players Owen Farris and Nate Hanley. I also speak with Colgate coach Don Vaughan.

“The Parting Schotts Podcast” is available wherever you get your podcasts and at https://dailygazette.com/category/sports/parting-schotts.

Contact Ken Schott by email at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @slapschotts.

Categories: College Sports, Parting Schotts, Sports, Union College

