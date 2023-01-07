The Parting Schotts Podcast: Reviewing Union men’s hockey’s 6-1 loss to Cornell

On the latest edition of “The Parting Schotts Podcast,” I review the Union men’s hockey team’s 6-1 ECAC Hockey loss to Cornell on Friday at Messa Rink.

I’ll have my thoughts on the game. I have interviews with Cornell head coach Mike Schafer and players Gabriel Seger and Zach Tupker, and Union head coach Josh Hauge and players Owen Farris and Ben Tupker.

“The Parting Schotts Podcast” is available wherever you get your podcasts and at https://dailygazette.com/category/sports/parting-schotts.

Categories: College Sports, Parting Schotts, Sports, Union College