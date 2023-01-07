UAlbany women’s basketball tops UMass Lowell

LOWELL, Mass. – UAlbany used a 13-0 run in the third quarter to separate itself from UMass Lowell in a 62-38 win in an America East women’s basketball game Saturday.

The scoring outburst followed an unusually defensive second quarter, when both teams scored four points apiece, as the Great Danes led 23-17.

“After a tough second quarter, I thought our team responded with a lot of energy and toughness to start the third quarter,” UAlbany coach Colleen Mullen said in a release. “Our pressure defense led to transition baskets.”

UAlbany later scored 10 more points in the third, and led 46-23 entering the fourth.

Ellen Hahne led UAlbany (4-0 league, 10-8 overall) with 14 points, three assists and three steals. Helene Haegerstrand added 12 points. Grace Heeps finished with eight points and six rebounds.

Amaya Dowdy had 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks to lead the River Hawks (0-3, 1-12).

Categories: College Sports, Sports, UAlbany