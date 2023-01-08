Animal Chronicles: Celebrate National Train Your Dog Month

Article Audio:

By KATHY SNOWDEN

One of the greatest rewards of having a dog is building a bond that opens up — and improves — both of your worlds. With enough training, you will create a dog/human “language” that is special to you and your dog.

Dog training also builds your understanding of dog body language and how important it is to respect what your dogs are telling you with their eyes, ears, tail and body. This is a very important component of training, as it tells you what’s important to your dog and helps make your training sessions fun and successful.

Just like any other relationship, your interactions with your dog in the beginning will be mostly enjoyable — but sometimes very frustrating. The beauty of investing a modest amount of time training is that once you learn what really drives them (toys, treats, etc.), you can do any kind of training.

Dog training should also be fun so that you can achieve the response desired in a positive way. It is a great way to open up the line of communication, and your positive guidance is the most important component of great dog training.

Here are some benefits and tips to help you in your training:

– Your dog needs lots of repetition and consistency to learn and keep those expectations in place on a daily basis. These expectations let them know what you will accept and not accept from them. This part is up to you!

– Daily training is the best way of reinforcing those expectations. Train during play, walks, grooming and any daily routine you have with your dog. It provides you with a great amount of dog knowledge — how they think, what drives them — and provides a better understanding of their body language.

– For our dogs, learning and understanding our expectations enables them to receive and benefit from our positive energy — it’s such a reward for them!

– Training keeps your dog safe, too. During training, your dog will be connected to you mentally and physically, and you’ll reduce the likelihood of raising an impulsive dog, which helps them avoid dangerous situations.

For a human, dog training is sometimes scary and daunting, and sometimes it’s just lots of fun. It all comes down to appreciating that your relationship with your dog is a two-way street. Dog training is a commitment to make it work and to maintain it by using the training throughout your dog’s life to live happily ever after.

If you are interested in training your dog, the Animal Protective Foundation has a variety of classes beginning in February.

Kathy Snowden is an American Behavior College Certified Dog Trainer instructor at the Animal Protective Foundation's Pet Academy.

