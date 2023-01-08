Charlton Community Center awarded grant for updates

CHARLTON — The town of Charlton will finally be able to make dire repairs to its 130-year-old community center thanks to a recent $540,000 grant from Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam.

“We’re very, very grateful for Congressman Tonko’s support for the project and his consideration of a small town like the town of Charlton,” said Supervisor Joe Grasso.

He said the building has a “long and storied history,” as it was the community’s first dedicated town hall.

Without the federal funding, Grasso said that the town, with a population of just over 5,300 people, would have had to shoulder the repair costs, estimated to be close to $1 million, itself.

It would have taken several years if not a decade to fix the building, Grass said.

He said if the town wasn’t able to keep up on the work, then it’s likely the building would be forced to close.

“This funding definitely exhilarates the pace we’re going to be able to put into the required work,” said Grasso.

With the federal grant, the town can now focus on getting some of the repair work, such as interior drainage, completed. The town received some funding from Saratoga County to cover costs for improvements to the building’s exterior drainage, which has been completed.

“[Funds from Tonko’s grant] will also go toward structural improvements to the building to make sure it lasts another 130 years,” Grasso said.

The town is also looking to make the building more energy efficient and more accessible to everyone who uses it.

Accessibility is key, said Jenna Smith, the chairperson for the Citizen Committee, which was tasked with evaluating the needs of the building and ways to fund repairs.

She said that while many groups use the facility, the Charlton Seniors group uses it most frequently.

“They use it several times a month,” she said. “On Fridays, they have an open house where they do puzzle and book exchanges. They also have fitness classes offered by the YMCA in the building. The seniors also do a book club that meets there and they have their regular meeting there.”

Smith said the 4-H club also uses the building and the space is available to other political and community organizations seeking meeting space.

