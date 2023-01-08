HIGH NOTES: Drive to restock food pantries, donation of products to help women

Article Audio:

In Glenville, 18 women who participate in a Jackie Sorensen Aerobic program have donated more than $450 worth of feminine hygiene products to the CAPTAIN Community Human Services organization’s Food & Hygiene Pantry. The all-female fitness group, which meets at the former Grange Hall on Pashley Road, seeks to donate to organizations that support women among other causes, according to a press release. The hygiene products are very expensive but are not funded under federal support programs. CAPTAIN CHS, located on Saratoga Road in Glenville, supports and empowers people of all ages to reach their goals of personal growth and self-sufficiency. It serves Burnt Hills, Ballston Lake, Clifton Park, Glenville and adjacent communities.

In Schenectady, Schenectady Shares is collecting items throughout Schenectady County to help restock local food pantries. The goal of the drive, which runs through Feb 11, is to collect 15,000 pounds of food and personal hygiene products and $15,000 in monetary donations. But the group also wants to raise awareness about food insecurity and to raise awareness of the need for food and personal hygiene items throughout the year. Schenectady Shares has partnered with the Daily Bread Food Pantry to distribute the donations to over 20 food pantries in the county. Boxes for donations will be put in locations throughout the county, including both Price Chopper and Market 32 locations in the county, the Schenectady Fire Department and Police Department, St. Luke’s Church, the Schenectady County Public Library, the Schenectady County Office Building, the Schenectady County Department of Social Services and more.

SHARE YOUR HIGH NOTES

High Notes is a Monday feature of The Gazette Opinion section spotlighting the good being done in our communities by individuals, organizations, schools and colleges, and businesses. If you know of anyone who should be celebrated, send your suggestions for High Notes to Editorial Page Editor Mark Mahoney at [email protected]

