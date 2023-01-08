High schools: Thompson helps Amsterdam earn boys’ basketball win

Ceasar Thompson followed his spectacular Saturday performance in the Cadet Classic with another solid game Sunday, as Amsterdam defeated Dwight School 61-43 in boys’ basketball to improve to 8-1 overall.

Thompson, who scored 50 in the Rams’ 94-87 overtime loss to Green Tech on Saturday, led Amsterdam with 19 points. JaShean Vann added 16, while Jhai Vellon scored 15.

On Saturday, Troy hung on for a 73-70 non-league win over Gloversville. Stetson Merritt sank nine free throws as part of his 29 points in leading Troy. Terrence Clark and Justin Gilmore each added 16. Gloversville got a game-high 31 points from James Collar, who sank five 3-pointers and 10 free throws. Mariano DiCaterino added 20 points.

