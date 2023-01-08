Letters to the Editor, Monday Jan. 9 – Five from readers in Niskayuna, Scotia, elsewhere

Article Audio:

Use new year for a political fresh start

Happy New Year! It’s a great opportunity for a fresh start.

Wouldn’t it be nice if Republicans and Democrats could hit the refresh button?

In many ways, 2022 was a year of political gridlock. Republicans are leery of moving on from Donald Trump and Democrats are reluctant to say goodbye to incumbent Joe Biden. Yet there are legitimate concerns about Trump’s legal troubles and Biden’s age and health.

Imagine what would happen if these men graciously stepped aside. I believe both parties would be reinvigorated with new political leaders and ideas.

Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Mike Pence, Mike Pompeo and others would compete for the Republican nomination. Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Gretchen Whitmer, and Gavin Newsom and more would challenge for the Democratic choice.

With almost two years to go before the next presidential election, this election cycle could be very healthy for our country.

I’m hopeful that in 2023, the country will move beyond the polarization and divisiveness of the last several years and chart a new, healthier political future.

Raymond LeBel

Charlton

Developed sites are best for solar arrays

A consensus has emerged that the planet is warming.

Increases in carbon dioxide caused by the burning of fossil fuels, combined with the loss of vast tracts of forest, has upset the earth’s natural balance.

One response has been an effort to reduce the removal of forest and encourage the planting of trees and other carbon-absorbing plants.

At the same time, solar panels have developed as a clean energy source. The efficient production of these panels, plus generous tax and financial incentives, has reduced the cost of creating solar arrays.

Solar arrays need space, and sometimes the most cost effective space is forested land.

The clear-cutting of forests to erect solar arrays is common. Conservationists remind us, though, that in addition to functioning as carbon-absorbing sponges, forests play a major role in maintaining healthy ecosystems, providing habitat for plants and animals. They filter air and absorb water, protecting against erosion and flooding. Forests provide us with recreational space.

Solar arrays are an important source of clean energy. However, the amount of forested land has been shrinking rapidly due to robust development.

We should minimize the loss of forests, wildlife habitat, and wetlands that sequester carbon and provide other functions and values. These lands are an important part of the resilience of people and nature. Every effort should be made to site solar arrays on developed properties, including commercial and industrial sites, parking lots, commercial and industrial roof tops, capped landfills and developed municipal-owned properties.

Ray O’Conor

Wilton

Change attitudes about immigration

Republicans and Democrats agree on one thing: that our borders are in crisis due to the swelling masses of immigrants seeking entry into our country.

As a former San Diego sector Border Patrol agent (not “guard”), it ain’t.

While the metastasizing crowds seem alarming, it is nothing new. But it seems new to most of the country because this is the first time they have seen what the southern border is like, and has been like, for half a century.

There is a simple solution: Legalize them. I am not suggesting open borders or a free ride to citizenship; I am saying that our quotas cause millions to cross as illegal immigrants.

If we gave them freedom to cross the border legally, there would be no more hemorrhaging of bodies, and we could deal with them administratively.

But there is one problem: Americans cannot come to terms with the issue without looking like shameless hypocrites.

Americans are not anti-immigration, but we view illegal immigration as such a disrespectful slap in our national face that myopia sets in and blinds us to simple solutions.

We eat at Chipotle and celebrate Cinco de Mayo as if we might someday learn more Spanish than just “mas cervezas,” but no one wants a Spanish-speaking neighbor who might have chickens in the front yard. We constantly portray our country as the land of freedom and opportunity, but then recoil when opportunists and dreamers knock at our door.

Lora Como

Scotia

Pay raise ignores people’s finances

I cannot believe the audacity of Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins to say that the legislature “deserved a raise to cover the increased cost of living.” in the Dec. 23 Gazette (“State lawmakers vote to give themselves a 29% raise.”)

The substantial 29%/$32,000 raise equates to making a little over minimum wage.

Don’t they realize that their constituents are deciding how they are going to pay their monthly bills and put food on the table? Especially with higher costs of everything, people are struggling.

There were two letters to the editor recently that caught my eye, one asking for people to donate to local animal shelters so people don’t have to give up their pets because they can’t afford to feed them, and that Schenectady County food bank fed roughly 8,000 people this Thanksgiving.

It’s disgusting that people can’t afford a turkey or have to get rid of their beloved pet because they don’t have the money. Yet our legislators just say they need a raise. We can’t do that. Imagine demanding a 29% raise from your boss.

I don’t know how these legislators look in the mirror. They are living in expensive houses and driving expensive foreign cars. I would suggest that any legislator that voted against the pay raise not take it. You could also donate to a food bank or local animal shelter. But then it’s still a win-win as you now have a $32,000 taxable donation. And to make matters even worse, legislators are only in session January-June (three days a week) for a total of 60 days. I should have gone into politics.

Valerie Bloomer

Scotia

Finish repaving of Union by summer

Though living near Ellis Hospital, my wife and I take daily trips down Union Street to beyond Union College.

Sometime soon, we hope Union Street will be completely repaved from the Crosstown to the College. Hopefully this work will be done before summer.

Bill Poppino

Niskayuna

