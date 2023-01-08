Letters to the Editor, Monday Jan. 9 – Five from readers in Niskayuna, Scotia, elsewhere

|
Use new year for a political fresh start
Happy New Year! It’s a great opportunity for a fresh start.
Wouldn’t it be nice if Republicans and Democrats could hit the refresh button?
In many ways, 2022 was a year of political gridlock. Republicans are leery of moving on from Donald Trump and Democrats are reluctant to say goodbye to incumbent Joe Biden. Yet there are legitimate concerns about Trump’s legal troubles and Biden’s age and health.
Imagine what would happen if these men graciously stepped aside. I believe both parties would be reinvigorated with new political leaders and ideas.
Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Mike Pence, Mike Pompeo and others would compete for the Republican nomination. Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Gretchen Whitmer, and Gavin Newsom and more would challenge for the Democratic choice.
With almost two years to go before the next presidential election, this election cycle could be very healthy for our country.
I’m hopeful that in 2023, the country will move beyond the polarization and divisiveness of the last several years and chart a new, healthier political future.
Raymond LeBel
Charlton
Developed sites are best for solar arrays
A consensus has emerged that the planet is warming.
Increases in carbon dioxide caused by the burning of fossil fuels, combined with the loss of vast tracts of forest, has upset the earth’s natural balance.
One response has been an effort to reduce the removal of forest and encourage the planting of trees and other carbon-absorbing plants.
At the same time, solar panels have developed as a clean energy source. The efficient production of these panels, plus generous tax and financial incentives, has reduced the cost of creating solar arrays.
Solar arrays need space, and sometimes the most cost effective space is forested land.
The clear-cutting of forests to erect solar arrays is common. Conservationists remind us, though, that in addition to functioning as carbon-absorbing sponges, forests play a major role in maintaining healthy ecosystems, providing habitat for plants and animals. They filter air and absorb water, protecting against erosion and flooding. Forests provide us with recreational space.
Solar arrays are an important source of clean energy. However, the amount of forested land has been shrinking rapidly due to robust development.
We should minimize the loss of forests, wildlife habitat, and wetlands that sequester carbon and provide other functions and values. These lands are an important part of the resilience of people and nature. Every effort should be made to site solar arrays on developed properties, including commercial and industrial sites, parking lots, commercial and industrial roof tops, capped landfills and developed municipal-owned properties.
Ray O’Conor
Wilton
Change attitudes about immigration
Republicans and Democrats agree on one thing: that our borders are in crisis due to the swelling masses of immigrants seeking entry into our country.
As a former San Diego sector Border Patrol agent (not “guard”), it ain’t.
While the metastasizing crowds seem alarming, it is nothing new. But it seems new to most of the country because this is the first time they have seen what the southern border is like, and has been like, for half a century.
There is a simple solution: Legalize them. I am not suggesting open borders or a free ride to citizenship; I am saying that our quotas cause millions to cross as illegal immigrants.
If we gave them freedom to cross the border legally, there would be no more hemorrhaging of bodies, and we could deal with them administratively.
But there is one problem: Americans cannot come to terms with the issue without looking like shameless hypocrites.
Americans are not anti-immigration, but we view illegal immigration as such a disrespectful slap in our national face that myopia sets in and blinds us to simple solutions.
We eat at Chipotle and celebrate Cinco de Mayo as if we might someday learn more Spanish than just “mas cervezas,” but no one wants a Spanish-speaking neighbor who might have chickens in the front yard. We constantly portray our country as the land of freedom and opportunity, but then recoil when opportunists and dreamers knock at our door.
Lora Como
Scotia
Pay raise ignores people’s finances
I cannot believe the audacity of Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins to say that the legislature “deserved a raise to cover the increased cost of living.” in the Dec. 23 Gazette (“State lawmakers vote to give themselves a 29% raise.”)
The substantial 29%/$32,000 raise equates to making a little over minimum wage.
Don’t they realize that their constituents are deciding how they are going to pay their monthly bills and put food on the table? Especially with higher costs of everything, people are struggling.
There were two letters to the editor recently that caught my eye, one asking for people to donate to local animal shelters so people don’t have to give up their pets because they can’t afford to feed them, and that Schenectady County food bank fed roughly 8,000 people this Thanksgiving.
It’s disgusting that people can’t afford a turkey or have to get rid of their beloved pet because they don’t have the money. Yet our legislators just say they need a raise. We can’t do that. Imagine demanding a 29% raise from your boss.
I don’t know how these legislators look in the mirror. They are living in expensive houses and driving expensive foreign cars. I would suggest that any legislator that voted against the pay raise not take it. You could also donate to a food bank or local animal shelter. But then it’s still a win-win as you now have a $32,000 taxable donation. And to make matters even worse, legislators are only in session January-June (three days a week) for a total of 60 days. I should have gone into politics.
Valerie Bloomer
Scotia
Finish repaving of Union by summer
Though living near Ellis Hospital, my wife and I take daily trips down Union Street to beyond Union College.
Sometime soon, we hope Union Street will be completely repaved from the Crosstown to the College. Hopefully this work will be done before summer.
Bill Poppino
Niskayuna
Terrific letters to the editor by Mr. LeBel. Mr. O’Conor, and Ms. Como. Each contains an important point of view, common sense, and keen insights. Imagine if all Americans looked at the issues they address in the way they do. Could anyone argue we wouldn’t be better off?
Regarding immigration, the issue was brought up about quota’s for the amount of immigrants coming into the country. The reason is for the immigrants can assimilate to the country they wish to become a part of not the country to assimilate to the immigrants like learn Spanish. The problem is that the process takes time to vet, and make sure they will be an asset to the overall good of the country. The question is can they contribute to the society they wish to be a part of. Will they be able to support themselves and their family. Are they connected to a criminal element in their native country.The southern border is not the only way immigrants come into the country.These are important credentials to consider when vetting the immigrant. I am all for bringing immigrants into the country but legally not just walk across the border at will. There are legitimate immigrants that want to enjoy the America dream. But the reason we have this is because we were a country that was ruled by laws and process. But because of corrupt political figures in government on both sides it has degenerated into what is going on today.
Border Patrol just announced that El Paso is rounding up illegals before Biden comes to visit border. Why now, so Biden can say I was at the border there was no issues?
As for the comment about Cinco-DeMayo most Americans know it as a day to drink Corona and Tequila which no different than St. Patricks day because the big corporation appropriate and merchandise holidays. Removing any meaning for the day except what product they are pushing. The Chipotle comment is right there with Jill Biden’s comments about taco’s.
Yes allow immigrants but follow due process and if the laws are unfair then let Congress change them. You offer a specific bill to be debated, with no additions to water it down. If it is constitutional then pass it.
Raymond is right but the process for a nomination is done by caucus and primaries. If the person at the end of the process is the canidate the particular party wants. Regardless if it is Trump, Biden, Joe the plumber, Sally the singer. The issue is decided through process. There are arguments on both sides about Trump and Biden. But the political primaries and caucus should be the ones who decides.
The other point is to get special interest money from both sides out of the process as well. The RNC and DNC is filthy with endless amounts of cash to control the narrative and potential candidate.
I remember a quote from a wealthy contributor saying. You can vote for whom ever you want as long as we pick the canidate.
Ms Como refreshing letter immigration has become unfortunately an ugly political tool. As we look at a major nursing strike in NYC a veterinarian shortage as two examples we have to recognize immigration is not a bad thing. It’s time to stop the lying and address the issue put the white supremacy aside and act like human beings instead of expressing the ‘not before me braying.
Before any Republican can become a viable candidate for President. They must oust the Election Deniers and Trump from their party. All those people listed have a connection to Trump. The one viable candidate left off that list is Ex-Governor of Maryland Larry Hogan….Just yesterday Steve Bannon tweeted he backed the insurrection in Brazil and praised the insurrectionist there. People like him and Alex Jones et al must be washed away before the Republicans can be a viable choice again.
Biden is going to focus on the border and comprehensive immigration reform these next two years and we’ll see if the Republican house is interested in solutions and compromise or simple virtue signaling about the border. It’s Congress’ issue to fix with legislation, not the President as king.
Mr. Varoma spot on the stench of treason must be washed off future candidate’s Q anon believers who claim to have been tricked by Yahoo and sex traffickers aren’t leaders our democracy needs once a liar always a liar bray on. I’m sticking with Biden.
In the case of Elon Musk and Twitter the conservatives stand four square behind absolutism in free speech. However, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick wants to end tenure for professors at Texas colleges. In the first case the motive is to permit the free flow of misinformation which is used by the far right to control the susceptible and gullible core of the GOP. Its effectiveness is revealed daily on this site. In the second case, the far right wants to end academic freedom by gaining the ability to fire professors for discussing issues and views unacceptable to right wing extremists. Specifically they want “Texas colleges to disavow critical race theory. (DG p. A4 “Conservatives…”) In short, they want to create a system in which all are free to act and believe in the way the far right wants them to.
“Max McCoy, Emporia State’s sole journalism professor, penned a column that began, ‘I may be fired for writing this’— before learning this would be his last year teaching at the school. ‘This is a purge,’ he said…all the fired were ‘Democrats or liberal in our thinking'” (Ibid.)
“The share of Republicans and independent-leaning Republicans who said higher education was having a negative effect on the country grew from 37% to 59% from 2015 to 2019 in Pew Research Center polling.” (Ibid.)
Keep them dumb and thoughtless… the agenda of the MAGA elite. Welcome to Amerika.
“The other point is to get special interest money from both sides out of the process as well. The RNC and DNC is filthy with endless amounts of cash to control the narrative and potential candidate.” lgb
Are you in favor of legislation to fund campaigns with public money? I am. We may agree on something. Any person getting the qualifying number of signatures could run for Congress or any other elected position. The government would require all TV networks to broadcast debates among the qualifying candidates at predetermined times and dates. This would end the corrupt system of PACS and the influence of right and left-wing lobbyists, including Big Pharm, the gun lobby AND environmental lobbyists. From a google search, a summary of how public funding could work:
“The public funding program was designed to use tax dollars to match the first $250 of each contribution from individuals that an eligible presidential candidate receives during the primary campaign and fund the major party nominees’ general election campaigns (and assist eligible minor party nominees).”
Forbes:
“In 2021, immigrants have kept doing what they have done for years—winning Nobel Prizes. Three of the four American winners of the 2021 Nobel Prizes in physics, medicine and chemistry were immigrants to the United States. New research shows immigrants have played a remarkable role in scientific achievement in America.”
“Immigrants have been awarded 38%, or 40 of 104, of the Nobel Prizes won by Americans in chemistry, medicine and physics since 2000,” according to a new analysis by the National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP). “Between 1901 and 2021, immigrants have been awarded 35%, or 109 of 311, of the Nobel Prizes won by Americans in chemistry, medicine and physics.”
“The three immigrants to the United States who won a Nobel Prize this year in physics, chemistry and medicine arrived here through different paths. One came for work, another as an international student and the third fled violence in the Middle East.”
The only other category of people that came close to those numbers regarding winning Nobel Prizes were MAGA trump supporters, 3 of which will receive their awards while in prison for having stormed the Capital on 1-6-21. Additional marjorie Taylor Greene is expected to win the Nobel Prize award in psychology, for having a mind that is unparalleled by any other human being.