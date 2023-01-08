Letters to the Editor Sunday, Jan. 8 – Two from readers in Ballston Lake and Schenectady

Article Audio:

Legal fees could have gone to pensioners



As chairman of the SCPRA (St. Clare’s Pension Recovery Alliance), I have tried to answer as many questions as I can.

But when I can’t answer the question, I usually confer with our attorneys. Every single one of these attorneys are pro bono.

So that means that we, the pensioners, have never paid one single penny to these attorneys. And yet they’re working feverishly, every single day to help us recover our very well-deserved pension that was stolen from us.

My question here is how much money has the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany and the Saint Clare’s corporation been paying out to their attorneys all these years?

While the St. Clare’s pensioners themselves have been being assisted by AARP legal aid in their volunteerism of other attorneys, the church and St. Clare’s are paying excessive fees to their lawyers. It seems to me that money should have been going to the pensioners and they wouldn’t be dragging this out, going on five years.

Maybe that’s an illusion, but to me it makes perfect sense because it’s shameful for these attorneys to be charging the outrageous amounts for hourly fees that they do when we have been going without our pension and therefore affecting our mortgage, rents, groceries, gas for cars and medical bill issues.

What has happened to these people that they have lost their morals and ethics?

Mary Hartshorne

Ballston Lake

Waste from fusion would be dangerous



Because of my involvement in fusion energy research for over 50 years, I read with interest The Gazette column of Dec. 17, (“Fusion energy is starting to look real”) which appeared in Bloomberg Opinion.

The column’s assertion that a fusion reactor would produce “no dangerous waste” is incorrect. In fact, a fusion reactor would produce large amounts of “dangerous waste,” as noted below.

The fuel in a fusion reactor would be a mixture of the hydrogen isotopes, deuterium and tritium. Deuterium is a stable isotope, but tritium is radioactive.

Very large amounts of tritium would be required to fuel a fusion reactor.

Handing and containing the tritium would present a serious technological and environmental challenge. Tritium is also present in water-cooled fission reactors, but the amount of tritium in a fusion reactor will be thousands of times greater than in a fission reactor.

The products of fusion reactions are helium and neutrons. Helium is benign, but neutrons are not.

The neutrons will interact with the structural components of the reactor and produce radioactive byproducts.

These byproducts will have to be isolated and stored in a manner similar to that which we use to deal with the radioactive byproducts from fission reactors.

The radioactive byproducts from fusion will not involve the very long-lived radioactive species derived from uranium and plutonium in fission reactors, but they still will have to be isolated and contained.

Thus, fusion reactors would not be free of dangerous waste and would require the handling and containment of large amounts of radioactive species.

Don Steiner

Schenectady

