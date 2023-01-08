With a new week underway, here are five events and news items our team of reporters is tracking.

SCHOHARIE CROSSING EVENTS

Museum Mondays returns to Schoharie Crossing State Historic Site today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each month during the off season, the museum opens its doors and offers a topical discussion on a select day. Today’s talk at 11:30 a.m. will focus on the tea industry and customs in colonial New York. Enjoy a hot cup of tea while viewing the exhibits.

Or stay warm at home with a Lunchbox Lesson presented virtually by Schoharie Crossing at noon on Wednesday. John Callaghan, director of the Hudson River Black River Regulating District, will discuss the history of the Conklingville Dam and Great Sacandaga Reservoir.

— Ashley Onyon

SRO VOTE AT SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

Saratoga Springs City School District Superintendent Michael Patton said he will recommend at the Board of Education’s meeting Tuesday evening that the board hire two additional school resource officers. The superintendent’s recommendation follows the advice and report of the district’s insurance company, which recently conducted a safety audit. The two additional SROs, if added, would be split in order to cover the remaining elementary schools in the district. Currently, the district employs two SROs — one at the high school and one at the middle school.

— Shenandoah Briere

CELEBRATING DR. KING

MLK Saratoga will host its annual Dr. King Celebration Weekend starting Friday, Jan. 13, and running through Monday, Jan. 16. The schedule includes a discussion on “The Roots & Revolution of Black Women in Pop” at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, performances by the Nikara Warren Trio at Caffe Lena and a performance/interactive story workshop at the Saratoga Springs Public Library, among others. The event culminates on Monday, with a day of service followed by a community celebration at the Saratoga Springs United Methodist Church.

For more information or to register for the events, visit mlksaratoga.org.

— Indiana Nash

STATE OF THE STATE

Gov. Kathy Hochul will deliver the state executive’s annual State of the State address at the Assembly chamber. The 57th governor moved the speech back to its traditional home in the state Capitol building last year after disgraced Gov. Andrew Cuomo moved the speech to the Empire State Plaza Convention Center. While Hochul’s legislative agenda isn’t clear, she did hint at addressing public safety, affordable housing and climate change. Hochul’s second year isn’t expected to be mired in the same high-dollar deficit burden as last year. The governor, as of late, has drawn intraparty ire from progressives for nominating Hector LaSalle to the Court of Appeals and maintaining an aversion to taxing the wealthy as a means of funding high-dollar projects.

— Tyler A. McNeil

ROUTE 7 RIVALS CLASH

Crosstown Rotterdam rivals will meet in both boys’ and girls’ basketball on Tuesday night as Mohonasen faces Schalmont in Colonial Council action. Both games are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. varsity starts, with the girls playing at Mohonasen and the boys meeting at Schalmont. It’s part of a busy night of big high school basketball matchups, including a rematch of last year’s Class A girls’ championship game as Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake hosts Averill Park at 6 p.m., and the Schenectady boys traveling to undefeated Ballston Spa at 7 p.m.

— Adam Shinder

