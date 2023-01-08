Moreau supervisor picked to lead Saratoga County Board of Supervisors

BALLSTON SPA — Theodore Kusnierz Jr. was selected as the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors chairman for his third term Wednesday during the board’s organizational meeting. Johnathan Schopf, a Clifton park supervisor, was elected vice-chairman.

“It’s truly an honor to be elected to a third term as Chairman of the Board and I appreciate the confidence my colleagues have placed in me to represent the interests of Saratoga County,” he said in a press release. “Together, we have had great success by enacting policies that have made Saratoga County the fastest growing county in upstate New York, where our residents have the lowest real property tax rate and sales tax rate in the state. I look forward to working with my colleagues to ensure this incredible work continues on behalf of our residents and that Saratoga County remains an exceptional place to live, work and visit.”

During the meeting, Kusnierz laid out some of his goals for the year, which include fighting against substance abuse, expanding the county Health Department, promoting heritage tourism and continuing to work on the celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the Battle of Saratoga.

He said the county will use opioid settlement funds to expand efforts to combat drug use and addiction throughout the county. The county received over $800,000 from the settlement.

The county health department will begin enforcing of regulations related to water and food and indoor air quality in restaurants, camps, pools, beaches, hotels, motels and fairgrounds, according to the release. It will also begin the county’s lead prevention program in the first quarter of this year.

To aid the department in its works, Kusnierz said the county plans to make investments in staffing levels, technology and other equipment.

Kusnierz said the county will continue to support efforts for celebrating the 250th anniversary of the Battle of Saratoga and preserving historic sites.

He also said that the county airport’s $30 million upgrade project will begin this year.

Committee assignments for supervisors will be announced at a later date, according to the release.

