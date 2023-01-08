SCHENECTADY — Schenectady City Council President Marion Porterfield is mulling over a challenge to Mayor Gary McCarthy in this year’s Democratic primary for Schenectady’s top seat.

“I can’t definitively answer that at this time,” the City Council leader said.

McCarthy has repeatedly made clear that he’ll run for a fourth term, but hasn’t yet formally announced another bid. Porterfield’s council term ends in 2025.

The council president spoke with the mayor on Saturday.

“She told me that I’ve done a ‘great job as mayor,’ but she was implying that she is a better candidate for mayor than I am, somewhat of — it was just a bizarre conversation, on the record,” McCarthy said.

In Porterfield’s telling, the discussion touched on both joint accomplishments and challenges ahead for city hall.

“In my mind, the conversation was about how we need leadership that’s inclusive, that it’s a changing demographic in the city of Schenectady,” Porterfield said. “We need to make sure that all people are served and so, if he categorizes inclusiveness as bizarre, I guess he does.”

Porterfield plans to deliver a verdict on her mayoral intentions to McCarthy come Monday. The Democratic incumbent is anticipated to deliver his State of the City address at 7 p.m. Monday.

In 2012, McCarthy tapped the longtime community advocate to fill a seat on the council he vacated after being appointed and later elected mayor. In 2021, Porterfield became the first Black woman elected president of the body.

The current mayor is vying to join a small group of long-serving mayors. He believes he carries the know-how to continue shepherding city development and neighborhood improvement projects. McCarthy’s involvement in local politics spans more than 30 years.

According to Tom Bellick, chairman of the city’s Democratic committee, endorsement interviews are slated for this coming Saturday. The 70-plus-member group is expected to finalize nominee recommendations by month’s end.

Bellick didn’t detail if any applicants beyond the mayor and four council Democrats up for reelection this year, Carl Williams, Doreen Ditoro, John Polimeni and Carmel Patrick, have applied for endorsement interviews.

“I’m not discussing that with you,” said Bellick.

Patrick, Williams and Ditoro have opted to run again. Polimeni hasn’t responded to multiple requests for comment.

With another term, Patrick wants to expand the city’s recently established senior meal program and reduce speeding. Williams, public safety committee chair, hopes to keep tabs on the Schenectady City School District’s community engagement officer program and continue the rollout of federal COVID-19 relief (ARPA) projects.

“Reelection provides me the opportunity to put myself forward to the community, not just in terms of succession planning, but also embracing a culture of the city’s development,” said Williams.

Both Williams and Ditoro ran to fill unexpired terms in 2021. Ditoro, a family funeral director, seeks more time to bolster anti-litter campaign efforts, which began in September.

“I like what I do,” Ditoro said. “And I’d like to do it again for four years.”

Unlike Albany, Troy and Amsterdam, Schenectady lawmakers don’t represent districts in elections. Such a system in 2019 propelled Patrick of the Union Street neighborhood to unseat independent Vince Riggi of the Bellevue neighborhood, the only non-Democrat on the board within the last 18 years.

While Democrat-dominated, the council chamber remains factionalized by a progressive wing, made up of members of color — Williams, Porterfield, John Mootooveren and Damoni Farley — and a moderate wing, made up of white members — Polimeni, Patrick and Ditoro. Ideological friction over police overtime, noise complaints and ARPA spending has occasionally boiled over into public barb-trading.

“Although I think we’ve had an earnest effort of trying to work together and I believe in that, yes, there have definitely been differences among the seven of us as [2022] has progressed,” Patrick said.

As a freshman lawmaker, Williams maintained that he’s tried to understand opposing viewpoints while also exercising a willingness to share his “raw thoughts” and have tense conversations. Ditoro, who anticipates a primary, hopes there are more areas open to compromise in the future

“I would hope that Mr. Williams is running again with us,” she said. “And again, there’s always going to be issues that not everybody agrees on or see the same way, so I hope that moving forward we’d be able to come to terms on different issues.”

Both Ditoro and Patrick support McCarthy’s forthcoming mayoral bid.

Williams hasn’t taken a position. He said that he’s chiefly focused on his own reelection campaign.

“I don’t know if there are any other individuals seeking that seat, but, for me, the mayor of the city of Schenectady is a very pivotal position that sets the narrative for all of our policies, both within City Hall and we work collectively as a council,” Williams said. “Whoever chooses to run for that position very much needs to be done with a degree of understanding and reflection, needing to be present and available for the community’s interest.”

Republican mayoral candidate Matt Nelligan plans on hiring an outside pollster to gauge public opinion on McCarthy and potentially Porterfield as he hopes to become the first non-Democrat to secure the position since Al Jurczynski was last mayor in 2003.

“I think both have tremendous weaknesses and they both have responsibility for the failure of the city, so my campaign won’t change in terms of its focus on public safety, infrastructure and a need for change in the city,” Nelligan said.

Republicans haven’t won a seat in City Hall since now-Schenectady City School District Board of Education President Cathy Lewis was unseated from the chamber in 2005. Democrats outnumber GOP voters in Schenectady 4-1, an enrollment disadvantage Nelligan hopes to overcome by wooing moderates.

A slate of GOP council candidates will be announced in two weeks, reported Nelligan, who also chairs the Schenectady Republican Committee. The long stagnant committee started interviewing applicants at Katie O’Byrnes Irish Pub in October.

The city’s progressive Working Families Party will begin its endorsement process in February.

Tyler A. McNeil can be reached at 518-527-7659 or [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @TylerAMcNeil

Categories: Email Newsletter, News, Schenectady, Schenectady County