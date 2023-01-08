Siena men’s basketball tops Rider, sits alone atop MAAC standings

ALBANY — Down a couple starters and playing a couple days after an emotional win, the Siena men’s basketball program put together a gritty effort to secure a win Sunday at MVP Arena against visiting Rider.

It was the kind of game a strong program can put together — and a performance, coupled with a surprising result elsewhere in the MAAC, that left head coach Carmen Maciariello’s Saints alone atop the conference standings.

“We’ve been trying to preach for a while now that championship teams win these types of games,” said Siena center Jackson Stormo after scoring a game-high 24 points in the Saints’ 68-63 win. “You know, you can feel sorry for yourself: ‘Oh, I just played like 36 hours ago and I’m sore.’ But, at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter. You’ve still got to go out there and win.”

The victory was the sixth in a row for Siena (5-0 MAAC, 11-5 overall), which rarely trailed against Rider (3-3, 6-9) despite regular starters Jayce Johnson (knee) and Javian McCollum (back) missing the contest. Without McCollum — the team’s point guard and leading scorer — Siena struggled a bit down the stretch against Rider’s pressuring defense, but the Saints maintained a multiple-possession lead for the final 9:20 with the exception of a brief moment in the game’s final 15 seconds when a basket from Rider’s Dwight Murray Jr. brought Rider within 66-63.

After that bucket with 14.7 seconds left, Siena ran an inbounds play that resulted in freshman Zek Tekin — who started in place of McCollum — heading to the foul line after a dead-ball foul. Tekin made both free throws to seal the win.

Besides Stormo, forward Michael Baer was Siena’s lone double-digit scorer with 10 points. As a team, Siena only made 22 of 53 shots from the field and 4 of 21 from 3-point territory, but the Saints used timely offense and a strong defensive effort to stay in front for 86.3% of Sunday’s contest.

“None of us, other than Jackson, had a particularly efficient or good shooting game,” said perimeter player Andrew Platek, who scored nine points. “We really locked it in with our defense. We were fouling a bit too much, especially in the second half, but I think when guys got their number called, they really came in and made a difference.”

“We found a way, right? Down two starters, and we found a way to win the game,” said Maciariello, whose team received at least seven points from five different players. “That’s what I’m most proud of. I [think] these guys just continue to grow as a team, and I think that’s what’s special about this group.”

Siena won Friday night against Saint Peter’s, a victory the Saints secured with forward Michael Baer’s father, John Baer, in attendance for the first time this season. With John Baer — who lives in Iowa and has ceased treatment for his Stage 4 cancer — watching, Michael Baer started and registered five points, and career-highs in rebounds with 13 and assists with six. After the game, John Baer visited the Saints’ locker room to address the team and celebrate the win.

That MAAC victory kept Siena tied with Iona for first place, and that tied status changed Sunday when the Saints won and Iona lost 81-58 to Quinnipiac. Siena now sits a game in front of the Gaels and is multiple games up in the loss column on everyone else in the conference.

“To be honest, it doesn’t make too much of a difference for us that we’re now not sharing first,” Stormo said. “We’re still coming with the same focus for this next road trip and then for the homestand afterwards. It’s all about winning every game that we can.”

Siena led 24-21 after Sunday’s first half, which never saw the Saints trail. Rider scored the first six points of the second half, but Siena soon took back control and led for the final 15:24.

Murray, who scored his 1,000th point at Rider during the game, led the Broncs with 20 points. Mervin James narrowly missed a double-double for Rider with nine points and 15 rebounds, while Tariq Ingraham added 12 points. As a team, Rider made 25 of 59 shots and committed 16 turnovers to Siena’s 13.

Key for Siena in the contest was sophomore Jared Billups, who had seven points, eight rebounds and three steals. Billups, a starting wing, also played some point guard with both McCollum and Johnson unavailable. Maciariello joked that Billups last played point guard “maybe back when he was in, like, second or third grade,” and the sophomore said he was learning as he went Sunday.

“I don’t ever practice at the point. I go 2 through 4, but never really point,” Billups said. “But [Maciariello] trusted me, so we had to do what we had to do. Next-man-up mentality.”

Siena next plays Friday at Niagara before a game Sunday at Canisius. Maciariello said it’s unclear if the Saints will have either McCollum or Johnson back for those games.

“They’re both day-to-day,” Maciariello said.

If those players aren’t available in the upcoming games for Siena, Stormo said the Saints’ expectations won’t change.

“If we want to see ourselves in the NCAA tournament, if we want to see ourselves on top in Atlantic City, it’s not about excuses,” Stormo said. “It’s about going out there and getting it done, no matter what. Down two starters, down four starters — we don’t care. We’re coming to win the game.”

Contact Michael Kelly at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter at @ByMichaelKelly.

Categories: College Sports, Siena College, Sports