Boys’ basketball: Tanksley leads determined Cohoes past Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons 70-65

SCHENECTADY — After losing to a bunch of Section II’s best mid-size schools, Cohoes finally beat one.

Marquay Tanksley scored a career-high 28 points, and the Tigers put together the game’s final run midway through the last quarter and then held on for a 70-65 non-league win Monday night at Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons.

Tanksley delivered 12 of his points in a frantic fourth quarter, including five in a 7-0 spurt that erased a 55-53 Bishop Gibbons lead and gave the young Cohoes squad the lead for good in a matchup between Class B representatives.

“He was a role player last year as a sophomore. Now, he’s embracing the role of being a leader,” Cohoes coach Jeff Huneau said of Tanksley, who also collected four steals and blocked four shots. “That’s the best I’ve seen him attack the rim, and they’ve got some big boys in there.”

Tanksley is among the holdovers from a Cohoes team that lost nine players from last season’s 21-2 Colonial Council championship-winning edition. That group featured first-team Daily Gazette All-Area pick Royal Brown, who averaged just over 34 points before moving on to prep school in Georgia.

“I’ve got to be a role model for the kids,” Tanksley said. “I’ve gotta stay calm, cool and collected out there.”

Tanksley sank three free throws in the final 17 seconds to help the Tigers (2-8) secure their second straight win after they beat Schalmont Friday.

“We played Ichabod Crane, Lansingburgh, Catholic Central, La Salle and Glens Falls in our first five games, and we also played Amsterdam. Those are all very good teams,” Huneau said. “We got thrown to the wolves.”

Both Cohoes and Bishop Gibbons (7-3) built leads and let them slip away before the Tigers put together their timely push and fended off the Golden Knights, who committed several key turnovers down the stretch.

“We’re dogs,” Tanksley said. “They say we’re tigers, but we’re dogs. When the ball was on the floor we dove for it. We just wanted the ball more.”

Bishop Gibbons went up 55-53 on a layup by Dequawn Gheen before Cohoes strung the next seven points on a putback by Tanksley, a layup by Devantei Clark, and three free throws by Tanksley to make it 60-55 with 4:05 left.

Cohoes extended its advantage to six on two occasions afterward, and Bishop Gibbons got as close as 67-65 on two free throws by Zakahria Archie with 17.3 seconds remaining.

“This will be a big learning experience for us,” Bishop Gibbons coach Steve Garzone said. “We haven’t done this yet, been in a close game at the end. We’ll be a better team because of this learning experience.”

Garzone said in the second half his team got away from what had been successful in the first half.

“The game plan was to work the baseline. They were in a 2-3 zone, and we go 6-7, 6-5, 6-4. You play to your strengths,” Garzone said. “In the second half the kids got anxious and started shooting 3-pointers, and that’s not our strength. Add 26 turnovers and it’s tough to win.”

Clark scored 18 points for Cohoes, and Bryce Hancock netted nine with his layup giving the Tigers a late 67-61 edge before Bishop Gibbons crept within two on two free throws by Esiasyn Starr and two more by Archie.

“The fight and resilience are what stand out,” Huneau said. “We made some mistakes at times and didn’t drop our heads like we did earlier in the season. We dove for loose balls and that didn’t happen early in the season, either.”

Starr paced Bishop Gibbons with 21 points and four steals, Gheen and Jaquare Jones scored 14 apiece, Archie scored 12, and Compten Allgood had 13 rebounds and six blocked shots to go with four points.

Gheen capped a 6-0 spurt to end the third quarter with a steal and layup, and hit a 3 early in the fourth before his layup soon after broke a 53-53 tie.

“Jeff always does a good job, and despite their record, I knew he would have his guys ready and they were going to play hard,” said Garzone, whose Golden Knights built a pair of seven-point leads in the third quarter.

“This is a great win on the road against a real good team,” Huneau said. “We got some confidence when we beat Schalmont, and this should help us even more.”

Cohoes 13 16 22 19 — 70

ND-BG 14 13 23 15 — 65

Cohoes scoring: Clark 8-0-18, Hancock 3-2-9, Crable 2-0-5, Tanksley 10-6-28, Riddick 1-2-4, Keparutis 2-0-6. Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons scoring: Gheen 6-0-14, Jones 4-6-14, Starr 9-2-21, Archie 4-2-12, Allgood 2-0-4. Team totals: Cohoes 26-10-70; Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons 25-10-65.

Categories: High School Sports, Schenectady, Sports