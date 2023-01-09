Fulton County Board of Supervisors appoint new chair and BOE official

FULTON COUNTY — The Fulton County Board of Supervisors last week voted to make Caroga Supervisor Scott Horton chairman of the board, Gloversville 3rd Ward Supervisor John Blackmon vice chairman and retired local businessman Bob Galinsky the county’s Democratic Party Election Commissioner.

The Board met at 10 a.m. Tuesday, due to the New Year’s Day holiday falling on a Sunday, and only 14 of 20 total supervisors were in attendance. There was also a small audience of members of the public there, including Horton’s wife, Debbie, and two elected officials: Assemblyman Robert Smullen, R-Johnstown, and Johnstown Deputy Supervisor Christina VanValkenburgh.

Horton and Blackmon’s nominations were announced prior to the meeting and affirmed 14-0 after a short Republican Party caucus. Town of Johnstown Supervisor Jack Wilson officially introduced the resolution nominating Horton.

“This is a great honor,” Horton said. “I’d like to thank the Board of Supervisors for placing your trust in me to serve as chairman.”

Horton thanked County Administrator Jon Stead and the rest of the FCBOS staff for the work they do helping the board conduct and prepare for its meetings, as well as Smullen and his wife.

“I’m honored to be the 2023 chairman of the Board of Supervisors, and it is with good fortune that I will serve a county that has been well-managed by the previous chairman and previous supervisors,” Horton said. “This is a county that is in good financial shape, a county with a clear sense of purpose for the people of Fulton County, a county that has plans to improve the quality of life of our citizens tomorrow and for years to come.”

Horton said he believes that leadership sometimes includes listening to others more than talking and working hard to understand other points of view, while also encouraging the county’s Board of Supervisors to come to consensus to make decisions. He said he intends to continue many of the initiatives started by his recent predecessors.

“I promise to do my best to work with each and every supervisor and our exemplary staff for the benefit of the citizens of Fulton County,” Horton said.

The Board then voted to reappoint Lee Hollenbeck to another two-year term as the county’s Republican Election Commissioner and to appoint Johnstown resident Robert Galinsky to his first two-year term as the county’s Democratic Election Commissioner.

New York state law requires counties to appoint one election commissioner each to the County Board of Elections from the two major political parties, as a means of making certain elections are conducted fairly.

Galinsky, who is a member of the Fulton County Democratic Committee, replaces Democratic Election Commissioner G. Jerry Ryan who decided not to seek another term.

Galinsky was not present for the Board of Supervisors meeting because the County Board of Elections was having its biannual organizational meeting at the same time. He explained why he wanted to take on the role of county election commissioner.

“I felt like I could do the job, and we needed somebody who was active in the Democratic Party, and I’m retired; I have the time to do it, and it’s important,” he said.

Galinsky is a 1964 graduate of Gloversville High School, who earned his college degree from SUNY Oswego in 1969 and then served in the U.S. Marine Corps for two years.

Galinsky said his work history includes owning and operating R&G Bike and Sports in Gloversville for about 20 years, until 1999, after which he then worked in the mortgage industry until 2007 and then managed the Fownes Factory Store until 2018.

Galinsky was active in the campaign of recent Democratic Party congressional candidate Matt Castelli and his son, Johnstown High School 2006 graduate Jon Galinsky, is an Associate Managing Editor at the New York Times.

On Tuesday, he described what he thinks will be one of the big tasks ahead for the County Board of Elections during his 2-year appointment.

“The biggest thing that we’re facing is that next year we’re going to need to get new voting machines, because our contract for the current [Dominion Voting Systems] machines is not renewable,” he said.

