High Schools: Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons girls’ basketball edge Canajoharie

Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons’ Angie Dietz scored seven of a game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter as the Golden Knights edged out Canajoharie, 49-48, in Western Athletic Conference action Monday.

Mia Wylie added 13 points, and Alana Kelly scored all six of her points in the fourth as well. Megan Blakeslee paced the Cougars with 16 points, while Charlotte Nare chipped in 12.

Northville put in a commanding defensive performance on the road to take down Middleburgh 75-20.

Hailey Monroe led the Falcons with 21 points. Hannah Hoffman notched 17 and Ciara Thompson scored 15. Payton Yung paced the Knights with 10 points and five rebounds.

Broadalbin-Perth got to the free-throw line in the final quarter, and converted crucial points, to defeat Glens Falls 54-47 in Foothills Council action.

Molly Russom shot 5 for 6 from the charity stripe during that span as the Patriots made 8 of 12 to secure the win. Camille Calderone led Broadalbin-Perth with 24 points and Russom added another 14 — seven in the fourth.

Gianna Endieveri led the Indians with 13 points and CJ Lunt contributed 12.

Queensbury held Gloversville to four points or fewer in each quarter en route to a 71-12 win.

Kayla Zehr led the Spartans with 16 points, while Shea Canavan added 14, Elizabeth Rowley contributed 12 and Dyllan Ray scored 11. Zoie Tesi scored 10 points for the Dragons.

Macey Kovel dropped 25 points and Schuylerville shutout Johnstown in two separate quarters en route to a 58-11 win.

Bella Bermas had nine points for the Lady Bills.

Catskill knocked off Mechanicville in non-league action, 61-41, behind a massive night from Janay Brantley.

The senior had 28 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and seven steals, while Ava Edmond added 19 points and 15 rebounds for the Cats. Ally Kenyon led the Red Raiders with 11.

WARRIORS TURN TIDE IN WIN

Stillwater boys’ basketball stormed out of halftime, turned a nine-point deficit into an eight-point lead and defeated Greenwich 66-62 in non-league action.

The Warriors trailed the Witches 34-25 after two quarters but won the third frame 24-7 to flip the contest around, then hold on for the victory. Jaxon Mueller led Stillwater with 20 points, Carter Wichelns added 19 and Thomas McDonough and Lukas Lilac each had 12.

Greenwich’s Joe Skiff led all scorers with 26 points.

BLUE STREAKS BEST DUTCH

Saratoga Springs gymnastics team defeated Guilderland 166.6 to 148.35, winning, as a team, all four disciplines — beam, floor, vault and bars, where the Blue Streaks picked up their largest win by just shy of 10 points.

Ellie Ott took the individual all-around victory on the day, just inching past teammate Ayla Skinner by 0.3 points. Guilderland’s Addison Seebode led her team with a fifth-place finish.

Ott picked up the individual wins on floor and vault. Saratoga Springs’ Lily McKinley and Charlie Gleeksman shared the win on bars, and Guilderland’s Miranda Putorti won on beam.

