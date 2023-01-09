Major Bowling: Smith rocks lanes for 289-791; Marotta fires 762

B.J. Smith hammered a 289 game during a 791 triple, and Andrew Marotta fired a 279-762 to pace the Capital District All Star league Thursday night at Sportsman’s Bowl.

Aiden Dietz (255-751), Jim Bassotti (279-746) and Mike Guidarelli (279-738) rounded out the top five. Other leaders included John Leone (269-727), Ron Williams (256-725), Kenny Livengood (254-720), Jason Impellizzeri (265-714) and Peter Konrad (256-714).

CAPITAL DISTRICT ALL STAR LEAGUE

Standings

(Wins-Losses-Points)

Camelot Print & Copy 36-15-277, Precision Floors 29.5-21.5-237.5, KKV Recovery 32.5-18.5-231, CPS of Albany 29-22-230, Café One Eleven 28-23-215.5, Team Goodwin 26-25-215.5, Team Williams 25.5-25.5-203, Team Smith 24-27-195.5, 518 Waffles 25.5-25.5-195, Integrity 1st Realty 24-27-194, Benedetto Inc. 24-27-193, St. Johns Stone & Masonry 23.5-27.5-187.5, Sportsman’s Bowl 21.5-29.5-185, Bassotti Inc. 20-31-183.5, R&M Homes 20-31-161.5, Boulevard Bowl 19-32-159.5.

Match summaries

Precision Floors (6)

Christian Caputo 212-235-248 – 695, Chris Nachtrieb 160-267-186 – 613, Tony Palumbo 193-216-190 – 599. Totals: 565-718-624 – 1,907.

CPS of Albany (18)

Pete Konrad 203-255-256 – 714, Mike Liberatore 237-203-218 – 658, Mike Voss 213-184-246 – 643. Totals: 653-642-720 – 2,015.

—-

Boulevard Bowl (7)

Bill Dunn 224-206-169 – 599, Cliff Ruth 226-232-224 – 682, Jason Palmer 221-253-223 – 697. Totals: 671-691-616 – 1,978.

Camelot Print & Copy (17)

Scott Stoliker 185-200-236 – 621, Aiden Deitz 252-244-255 – 751, B.J. Rucinski 236-206-246 – 688. Totals: 673-650-737 – 2,060.

—-

Team Smith (22)

John Leone 269-203-255 – 727, Amy Smith 223-235-224 – 682, B.J. Smith 289-256-246 – 791. Totals: 781-694-725 – 2,200.

Café One Eleven (2)

Joe DiBiase 222-214-181 – 617, Sharon Carson 236-194-182 – 612, Kalynn Carl 214-238-207 – 659. Totals: 672-646-570 – 1,888.

—-

Team Williams (7)

Jodi Musto 223-205-215 – 643, Dan Carson 186-179-182 – 547, Ron Williams 223-256-246 – 725. Totals: 632-640-643 – 1,915.

Benedetto Inc. (17)

Pete Benedetto 236-235-224 – 695, Andrew Reinitz 224-255-187 – 666, Curt Benedetto Jr. 214-214-181 – 609. Totals: 674-704-592 – 1,970.

—-

KKV Recovery (21)

Andrew Marotta 237-246-279 – 762, Patricia Kelly 233-158-216 – 607, Kenny Livengood 230-254-236 – 720. Totals: 700-658-731 – 2,089.

Team Goodwin (3)

Anthony Clay 206-224-208 – 638, Ursula Pasquerella 248-172-186 – 606, Chris Fawcett 187-222-258 – 667. Totals: 641-618-652 – 1,911.

—-

R&M Homes (15)

Mike Smith 204-197-202 – 603, Curt Benedetto Sr. 225-195-203 – 623, Kim Swiatocha 244-200-176 – 620. Totals: 673-592-581 – 1,846.

Integrity 1st Realty (9)

Matt Roberts 190-205-222 – 617, Connor Stoliker 139-168-187 – 494, Mike O’Toole 225-216-203 – 634. Totals: 544-216-203 – 634. Totals: 544-589-612 – 1,745.

—-

518 Waffles (7.5)

Gabe Criscuolo 191-204-212 – 607, Bob Tedesco Jr. 170-220-225 – 615, Earl Lawrence Jr. 200-278-198 – 676. Totals: 561-702-635 – 1,898.

St. Johns Stone & Masonry (16.5)

Gino Correra 256-227-212 – 695, John Starr 181-204-258 – 643, Joe Daurizio Sr. 191-234-230 – 655. Totals: 628-665-700 – 1,993.

—-

Sportsman’s Bowl (5)

Mike Guidarelli 235-224-279 – 738, Bill Carl 196-181-183 – 560, Jason Deitz 204-217-223 – 644. Totals: 635-622-685 – 1,942.

Bassotti Inc. (19)

Jim Bassotti 279-245-222 – 746, Chuck Sheifer 198-255-223 – 676, Jason Impellizzeri 265-236-213 – 714. Totals: 742-736-658 – 2,136.

