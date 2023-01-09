Man suspected in thefts from area Target stores; Faces felony in Clifton Park, troopers say

Article Audio:

CLIFTON PARK – A Rensselaer County man has been arrested in connection with thefts from the Clifton Park Target and is suspected in thefts from other recent Target stores, New York State Police said,

Pasquale Zucaro, 46, of Brunswick, was arrested Thursday on charges of fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, and misdemeanor petit larceny, police said.

The investigation began Nov. 30 when troopers responded to the Target in Clifton Park for a report of thefts. The investigation determined Zucaro stole items from the Target there Nov. 25 and Nov. 27 and is suspected in other such thefts, police said.

Zucaro was arraigned and returned to the Rensselaer County Jail, where he is being held on an unrelated matter, police said.

