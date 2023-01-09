Mayor to deliver State of Schenectady 2023 address Monday night

Article Audio:

SCHENECTADY — Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy is set to deliver the 2023 State of the City Address at the city council’s Monday night meeting as the mayor prepares to run for his fourth term as mayor this November.

The address will be delivered at the beginning of the regular council meeting at 7:00 p.m. at City Hall.

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

According to Alex Sutherland, the mayor’s director of operations, affordable housing, climate action, infrastructure and sidewalk repairs will be among the main topics addressed in the annual oration.

The speech is set to be given as City Council President Marion Porterfield weighs a challenge to McCarthy in the city’s Democratic primary this summer.

The city’s Democratic committee is set to conduct endorsement interviews with prospective candidates on Jan. 14, with Porterfield expected to make a decision on a potential run before that process commences on Saturday. In October, McCarthy declared his intentions to run for re-election for a potential fourth term, with Republican candidate Matt Nelligan announcing his bid for the post in December.

| Everything Schenectady | Schenectady County | All Local News |

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Categories: News, News, Schenectady, Schenectady County