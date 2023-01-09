SCHENECTADY — Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy touted the city’s achievements and announced a fresh solution to the city’s sidewalk replacement program during the 2023 State of the City address on Monday evening.

During the speech, McCarthy noted that the city’s tax rate of $12.98 per $1,000 in assessed value is 6.5% lower than the 2015 rate and added that the administration has focused on revitalizing city neighborhoods by selling 817 city-owned properties since 2013 to create homeownership opportunities.

The city has generated $13.5 million in the sale of those city-owned properties and the subsequent property tax the properties produced.

“The record and our accomplishments are impressive,” McCarthy declared during the speech. “Our city’s future is bright.”

During the speech McCarthy unveiled a plan to reform the city’s sidewalk special assessment district program. The current initiative allows neighborhoods to form special-assessment districts, with the city covering the upfront costs and residents being billed when the work is done.

McCarthy said he is calling on the City Council to approve $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to streamline the process.

“The current process used by the City Council for special assessment for sidewalk replacement is too complex,” McCarthy said. “It has many variables that residents find hard to understand. I will submit legislation to the council with a fixed cost of $55 per foot of sidewalk for the property owner which could be financed up to a 20-year period.”

Under the proposal, the city would assume the additional variable costs of the sidewalk projects.

Following the address, City Council President Marion Porterfield said the council could be receptive to the mayor’s solution.

“One thing that really stood out is for a better way for us to do the sidewalk program, because infrastructure is very important,” Porterfield said. “There was a program introduced by Councilmember [John] Polimeni that has had its fits and starts. So a way of proposing something will make that a more smooth process I think is great. I think the council will certainly discuss that. I think the council collectively wants something that works more smoothly, as well as the residents.”

Councilman John Mootooveren concurred that the council will weigh the sidewalk proposal.

“It’s new but we’ll be glad to hear the mayor’s proposal,” he said after the speech. “I’m for anything to make it easier. If there’s something that’s a one-stop shop to do the sidewalk program, I’d be very supportive of it.”

McCarthy noted during the speech that Schenectady had been named the Electric Vehicle Association’s EV City of the Year for 2022 for the municipality’s dedication to adopting electric vehicles.

The mayor highlighted Schenectady’s record pertaining to affordable housing, with the city adding 1,111 newly built or renovated affordable housing units in the last half decade.

“He touched on the projects that we achieved and a vision for the city,” Mootooveren said of the speech. “I think it’s good for the city and good for what we’re doing. We look forward this year and in the future to make sure those projects are realized and can benefit our citizens.”

During the Monday night address, McCarthy noted that the city recorded 2,313 incidents of property crime in 2022, a figure 18% lower than the city experienced 10 years prior but up from the 1,565 incidents recorded in 2020.

“In 2020 we saw historic lows in criminal activity due to the COVID pandemic,” McCarthy said during the speech. “We unfortunately have seen an uptick in crime. But the numbers need to be put into perspective.”

The mayor noted that the shutdowns implemented throughout the early days of the pandemic in 2020 resulted in a sharp downturn in criminal activity, with 356 violent crimes reported in 2020 and 462 recorded last year.

“Last week, we had nine police officers graduate from the police training academy and I hired six new officers who will start the police academy,” McCarthy said during the address. “This will bring us closer to full staffing and enable the public to see a greater deterrence to criminal activity.”

