Niskayuna school district appoints new assistant superintendent

NISKAYUNA — A Niskayuna official has been granted a promotion to a top administrative post, as School Business Administrator Matthew Leon has been named the district’s assistant superintendent for business and operations.

Leon will assume the new role on Feb.1 after being appointed by the Niskayuna Board of Education on Jan. 3.

“Niskayuna is a really special place,” Leon said in a news release. “I’m honored to be part of the team and to lead our business and operations teams so we can do our part to deliver on the district’s mission for students, faculty and staff, families and community.”

In his current post, Leon worked alongside Sherri Fisher, who has been leading the district’s finance and operations teams on an interim basis since July.

Fisher will continue to work with Leon in the transition before Leon takes over as assistant superintendent in February.

Leon previously served as a communications specialist with Capital Region BOCES, where he led the Niskayuna Central School District communications office for 11 years. Prior to the start of his 15-year educational career, Leon earned a School District Business Leader certificate of advanced study from the College of St. Rose in Albany.

