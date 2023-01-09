RISE awarded $2.3 million for new project

SARATOGA SPRINGS – RISE Housing and Support Services in Saratoga Springs will use a $2.3 million grant obtained through U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko to help construct a 5,200-square-foot addition to RISE’s main office building to house a new psychosocial program.

The funding was part of $12.8 million in total grants throughout the Capital Region secured in 2022 year-end funding, according to a press release from Tonko’s office.

“The community projects in our Capital Region bring incredible promise for our communities with key investments that will drive economic growth, create good jobs and propel our Capital Region forward,” Tonko said in the release.

The new program called HOMEBASE is aimed at helping people with severe mental health issues, chemical dependencies and other life challenges, such as homelessness, according to information provided by RISE. The program will address isolation that some members of the community may be experiencing that was only exacerbated by the COVID pandemic, said Sybil Newell, the executive director of RISE.

“Lacking social skills and disposable income, they are stigmatized and often unwelcome where others typically gather in the community,” said Newell. “Trips to cafes, retail stores, restaurants, even the public library, can be an intimidating undertaking that often leads to rejection. This results in self-imposed isolation, or congregation in inappropriate public spaces unconducive to healthy, positive activities.”

Newell said part of the funding will be used to reconfigure the first floor of the building.

The space will include several areas for people to learn life skills. This includes a kitchen area for people to enjoy meals but also learn skills, she said.

There will be a computer room for online learning, job searches and learning technology skills, workshop rooms for skills classes and other programming like money management. A living room will provide a space for people to socialize and an art studio will be created for art therapy.

“We’re very thankful to Congressman Tonko and his team for helping to secure the funding necessary for our Homebase project,” Newell said. “When we met with the congressman in June of last year, it was clear that he shared our sentiment about providing a safe space for vulnerable citizens to simply exist and be accepted. We cannot wait to get started.”

She said the project will cost just over $3 million with the rest of the funding coming from fundraising and other community sources.

