Schenectady County to appoint new social services commissioner

SCHENECTADY — Brandy Hillard-Bouldin is expected to become Schenectady County commissioner of social services on Tuesday, replacing current commissioner Paul Brady as he leaves for a job in the private sector later this month.

Hillard-Bouldin is the the department’s second highest ranking official. Brady has served as commissioner of social services for seven years.

County Manager Rory Fluman on Monday said Brady, who has more than 30 years of public service experience, informed the county of his plans to retire from the position for a private sector job three months ago, and an exhaustive search to find a replacement began shortly after.

“In that time we started the process,” Fluman said. “We had many applicants and interviewed a good handful of them.”

Brandy Hillard-Bouldin, the department’s associate commissioner and employee for nearly 20 years, has been tapped to fill the position following a series of interviews of a panel made up of county lawmakers and managers, Fluman said.

Her appointment is expected to be approved by the County Legislature Tuesday, and take effect Wednesday, Jan. 11. The position comes with an annual salary of $142,239.

Brady has led the department that has more than 200 employees since his appointment in March 2016, after spending the previous 18 years in the same position in Schoharie County. He will be taking a position as the executive director of the state’s Public Welfare Director Association. His last day as a county employee will be Jan. 20.

The Department of Social Services is one of the most public-facing in the county, tasked with administering dozens of programs, including those pertaining to housing, emergency assistance, child services and adult programming, including those relating to domestic violence.

Hillard-Bouldin has been with the department since 2006, beginning her career as a caseworker with child protective services before rising through the ranks as she furthered her education. She has a wide range of experience in nearly all facets of the department, Fluman said.

She currently holds a bachelor of science and psychology from Sage College in Albany and recently completed a master’s of public administration from Marist College in the Hudson Valley.

Prior to being appointed to the associate commissioner of the Department Social Services, Hillard-Bouldin served as the department’s director of organizational development and the director of temporary assistance, adult protective services and homeless services.

Fluman said that in the 17 years she’s worked for the county, Hillard-Bouldin has a proven track record.

“For the four years I’ve been here as manager, she’s been very dependable at a high level,” he said. “There are over 200 people who work for the Department of Social Services here in Schenectady County and she’s just really had a track record of problem-solving and demanding excellence from people who work for her.”

Fluman praised Brady for his service, noting the outgoing commissioner maintained an excellent rapport with community organizations and worked to increase accessibility to public services by streamlining application processes. He pointed to the recent launch of the Schenectady CARES portal, a virtual one-stop-shop for childcare needs, as an example.

He added that Brady also played a pivotal role in the county’s COVID response, which saw an influx in demand for services and required a new approach in how to administer those services remotely in order to mitigate the spread of the virus.

“He came to use from Schoharie County fresh off the floods and was very used to implementing social services in a different way,” Fluman said.

Categories: News, Schenectady County