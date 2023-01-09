SCOTIA – Roof damage at Scotia’s Village Hall temporarily closed the second floor and relocated some departments.

Damage to the existing ceiling structure has compromised the building’s roof, Village Mayor David Bucciferro said.

“We got a report from our engineering company,” Bucciferro said. “The roof, although it’s not dangerous imminently, it does run the risk that more plaster could fall, that we can’t really stop all the leaks. So, after meeting with the Village Board I made the decision that we would vacate the second floor.”

Buccciferro consulted with the village trustees, department heads, and the village’s engineering consultant, and the decision was made to close off the second floor to the public and village staff, Bucciferro announced in a message to the village Saturday.

The message stated: “There are no temporary fixes available for the current roof, which is well beyond its useful life. As such we have plans developed and immediate steps are being taken to make this important improvement to move the roof replacement to bid as soon as possible and begin the work.”

Essential village services, personnel, IT systems and critical infrastructure are being temporary located to other village facilities or locations. The Village Board and the Village Court are also being temporarily relocated. Village Court will be closed for its regularly scheduled date on Thursday. The village will be posting any of the modifications on its website this week.

“The only part of the building that is actually closed is the Village Hall, which doubles as the court and four offices,” Bucciferro said. “Mine, which I’ve relocated, the chief of police, he’s been relocated, the building inspector and he’s been relocated, and we’re in the process now of relocating our court clerk. There’s different rules around where the court can be located.”

The village has secured a number of sites for meetings to take place within the village, Bucciferro said.

“We knew we were going to have to move while this building was being reconstructed,” Bucciferro said. “We had put some plans into place as to what options we would have. I think for village business, things have been very smooth, other than adjourning court this coming Thursday, everything else is running on schedule.”

The roof replacement is part of the Village’s Municipal Facilities Project, which was approved in 2022. The renovations of the village’s municipal building were intended to be included in the second phase of the project. “This is not a new expense,” the mayor said.

The village is awaiting the estimated cost for the new roof, Bucciferro said. The project will be going out to bid as soon as possible, he said.

The renovations are a smaller portion of the $13.7 million Municipal Facilities Project. The bulk of the funds, about $8.7 million, is designated for a new village fire station, and the other $5 million was approved for renovations to police and village offices.

“We were aware it was going to need to be replaced, the plan was to replace it as the first part of phase two,” Bussiferro said. “With the weather the way it’s been recently, and by recently I mean the last couple of years, things progressed a little bit quicker from the roof deterioration.”

Bucciferro thanked the public for its support and patience in working with the village.

