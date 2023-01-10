2023-24 college football national title odds: Georgia could three-peat

Article Audio:

The 2022-23 college football season wrapped up with Georgia’s 65-7 rout of TCU on Monday night to give the Bulldogs the sport’s first back-to-back championships since Alabama did it after the 2011 and 2012 seasons.

We already have odds for next year’s national championship, and if they’re any indication, Georgia has a chance to do something truly historic: Win a third consecutive title, something not done since Minnesota in 1934-36, never in the national championship game era.

But the Bulldogs are +325 to win it all again at Caesars Sportsbook. They’re followed by more usual suspects: Alabama at +550 and Ohio State, which nearly knocked off Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals this season, at +650.

After that, it gets a little more varied. USC, which will return Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams and was one game away from the playoffs this season, is the fourth team listed at +1000.

Then, both at +1400, come Michigan and LSU. The Wolverines have been in the CFP the past two seasons, but coach Jim Harbaugh is flirting with NFL jobs. Then there are the Tigers. LSU surprised in its first year under coach Brian Kelly, wasting no time with a transition in going 10-4 and winning the SEC East division and the Citrus Bowl.

Next year will be the final year of a four-team College Football Playoff; it expands to 12 teams following the 2024 season. Next year’s semifinals will be played at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., with the national championship game slated for NRG Stadium in Houston.

After Michigan and LSU comes a trio at +1800, Florida State, Clemson and Texas. Each of the past 12 national champions have odds of +1800 or better. Notre Dame is given 20-to-1 odds, followed by Penn State and Tennessee at +2200 and Oregon at +2500. This year’s runner-up, TCU, is at +4000 along with Oklahoma and Utah.

As for the Heisman Trophy, Williams is the favorite to repeat at +550, followed by a bunch of other quarterbacks, starting with North Carolina’s Drake Maye and Florida State’s Jordan Travis (+1000) and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. (+1200). There are four more QBs at +1600: Oregon’s Bo Nix; Kyle McCord, who is expected to start at Ohio State; Sam Hartman, who transferred from Wake Forest to Notre Dame this month; and LSU’s Jayden Daniels, who announced he’s returning for his senior season.

Of course, plenty of offseason remains, with the transfer portal still open in January and coaching changes still possible, followed by another opportunity for transfers after spring football. The odds will continue to shift throughout the offseason until preseason camp opens in late July or early August.

2023-24 CFP championship odds

(From Caesars Sportsbook as of Jan. 10; 300-to-1 and below)

Georgia +325

Alabama +550

Ohio State +650

USC +1000

LSU +1400

Michigan +1400

Clemson +1800

Florida State +1800

Texas +1800

Notre Dame +2000

Penn State +2200

Tennessee +2200

Oregon +2500

Oklahoma +4000

TCU +4000

Utah +4000

Ole Miss +5000

Washington +5000

Auburn +6000

Oregon State +6000

Texas A&M +6000

Wisconsin +6000

Kansas State +8000

Arkansas +10000

Iowa +10000

Kentucky +10000

North Carolina +10000

Oklahoma State +10000

South Carolina +10000

UCLA +10000

Florida +15000

Minnesota +15000

Mississippi State +15000

Texas Tech +15000

Baylor +20000

BYU +20000

Illinois +20000

Miami +20000

Nebraska +20000

Pittsburgh +20000

Tulane +20000

Arizona +30000

Colorado +30000

Duke +30000

Iowa State +30000

Kansas +30000

Louisville +30000

Maryland +30000

Michigan State +30000

Missouri +30000

North Carolina State +30000

Northwestern +30000

Purdue +30000

South Alabama +30000

Stanford +30000

Troy +30000

Virginia Tech +30000

Wake Forest +30000

Washington State +30000

West Virginia +30000

Gambling problem? Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369).

Categories: Upstate Action