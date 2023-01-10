EDITORIAL: Hochul lays out Dream agenda

Article Audio:

The forward of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s 277-page, 14-chapter State of the State plan lays out her hope for improving life for all New Yorkers, what she calls, “the New York Dream.”

But it also wisely reflects her acknowledgment of the challenges faced by the state, including the nation-high outward migration of residents to other states and the potential for an economic recession that could undermine her ability to achieve the goals she set forth.

“The question now is: how do we still move New York forward and help our people, even in an environment where storm clouds are gathering? she wrote.

That’s where the governor’s rhetoric meets reality. Set all the goals you want, but how do you afford them and how do you convince lawmakers to support them?

In her first State of the State message since winning a full term as governor in November, Hochul offered some specific goals, such as creating 800,000 new homes over the next decade to help address the state’s housing shortage. But her requirement that each “town, city and village” in the state meet a specific housing goal or face state action and her plan to give the state the ability to override local zoning could generate backlash from local governments.

To boost the economic fortunes of low-income New Yorkers, she proposed a change from the past in the way the state sets the minimum wage, proposing to tie it to inflation rather than legislation. That could run into trouble from business organizations worried about the rising cost of labor, consumer groups about the corresponding increase in prices, and legislators who would give up the power to set the wage.

Her plan to invest $1 billion to repair the state’s broken mental health care system by adding beds, residential units, workers and money for preventative services in schools is absolutely necessary. But will it be enough, and will legislators vote to pay for it.

On crime, she once again focused on the state’s controversial bail reforms, hoping to tweak the law to give judges more control over who gets released. She also included a proposal to hire hundreds of more prosecutors, rebuild the State Police to target serious crimes, continue to fund discovery reform and expand alternatives to incarceration and efforts to reduce gun violence.

She also reiterated her ambitious goals for green energy, access to childcare, public education and boosting economic development.

But she didn’t offer many specifics for improving the state’s business climate or stopping the outward migration; her crime initiatives need more specifics to reduce violent crime; she ignored concerns about the excessively dangerous growth in state spending; she didn’t address the state’s Medicaid crisis, hospital staffing or the state’s vulnerability to public health crises; and she failed to touch on efforts to improve government transparency.

Now that her plan is out there, it will be up to Hochul to provide more details as to how she plans to pay for her goals and how she plans to convince the Legislature to adopt them.

Only then will we know how far the plan goes toward making the New York Dream come true.

Categories: Editorial, Opinion, Opinion