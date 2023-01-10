Former Siena basketball star Pickett enjoying stellar season with Penn State

A familiar name to Capital Region fans is generating buzz as an All-American candidate this season in Division I men’s basketball.

Jalen Pickett, who starred for three seasons at Siena in the MAAC and now does the same for Penn State in the Big Ten Conference, has been that good during his fifth college season. The 6-foot-4 guard from Rochester has earned praise across the national college basketball scene this season, during which he’s averaging 17.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game through Sunday’s loss to then-No. 1 Purdue. Besides Pickett, no other player in the country averages at least 15 points, six rebounds and six assists per game this season, per sports-reference.com’s database.

“It’s been good [to see], but, you know, I’m not even worried about that stuff, really,” Pickett, in a recent interview with The Daily Gazette, said of the attention his individual play has generated. “What really makes me happy is seeing us in some of those bracketologies, things . . . that [have us] going to the tournament.”

Pickett, now in his second season playing for head coach Micah Shrewsberry, has led Penn State to an 11-5 start. The Nittany Lions are 2-3 so far in the Big Ten, which the kenpom.com database ranks as the country’s second-best conference, and play Wednesday against Indiana.

Pickett was the MAAC Rookie of the Year in 2019 and the MAAC Player of the Year in 2020, as well as an All-MAAC first-team selection in each of his three seasons with the Saints. Beyond the accolades he received for his all-around game, though, Pickett played a valuable role for the Siena program at a key time. Pickett was the first recruit to commit to play for Jamion Christian, who served as Siena’s coach for one season following the turbulent close to Jimmy Patsos’ tenure leading the Saints. Pickett helped lead Siena to a turnaround season as a freshman, then was a driving force as the program reestablished itself as a true MAAC contender in head coach Carmen Maciariello’s first seasons leading the Saints.

Siena has continued to win since Pickett left. The Saints were 15-14 in 2021-22, and are off to an 11-5 start this season with a MAAC-leading 5-0 run to begin conference play. Pickett said he’s followed the Saints since his departure, watches their games when his basketball schedule allows and said it’s been easy to stay in touch with members of his former program.

“It’s really a family culture there,” Pickett said.

A topic that comes up from time to time with his former Siena teammates, Pickett said, is how they believe they would have danced into March Madness back in 2020 if not for the sport’s shutdown due to health-and-safety concerns brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now in his final college season, Pickett said helping to lead Penn State from the bubble to a tournament berth is his goal.

“I’ve got one year left,” Pickett said, “and I’m going to give it my all.”

For the first time since 2003, NCAA men’s basketball tournament games will be played this year in downtown Albany. Pickett said he’s well-aware that his former home court, now called MVP Arena, is a host site this year.

“And I’d love to play in Albany again,” Pickett said.

Categories: College Sports, Siena College, Sports