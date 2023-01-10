Images: Schalmont’s Payton Graber at HVCC (13 photos)

TROY – Looks at Schalmont grad Payton Graber with Hudson Valley Community College last week.
Photos from our Erica Miller
More: Former Schalmont star Graber making waves for Hudson Valley women’s basketball
.
.
More: Former Schalmont star Graber making waves for Hudson Valley women’s basketball
.
.
More: Former Schalmont star Graber making waves for Hudson Valley women’s basketball
.
.
More: Former Schalmont star Graber making waves for Hudson Valley women’s basketball
.
.
GAZETTE COVERAGEEnsure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
More from The Daily Gazette:
Categories: College Sports, High School Sports, Photo Galleries, Rotterdam, Sports, Sports