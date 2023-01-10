Images: South Schenectady firefighters respond to Monday chimney fire in Rotterdam

By Peter R. Barber |
South Schenectady firefighters drop chains down a chimney pipe to clear debris
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber
South Schenectady firefighters drop chains down a chimney pipe to clear debris
ROTTERDAM – South Schenectady firefighters responded to a chimney fire Monday in Rotterdam.

Damage to the 939 Burdeck St. home was confined to the chimney. Schonowee and Pine Grove volunteer firefighters assisted at the scene.

Photos from our Peter R. Barber

.

.

