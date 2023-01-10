Images: South Schenectady firefighters respond to Monday chimney fire in Rotterdam

ROTTERDAM – South Schenectady firefighters responded to a chimney fire Monday in Rotterdam.
Damage to the 939 Burdeck St. home was confined to the chimney. Schonowee and Pine Grove volunteer firefighters assisted at the scene.
