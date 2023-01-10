Letters to the Editor Tuesday, Jan. 10 – Three from readers in Glenville, Burnt Hills and Rotterdam

Article Audio:

Saying prayers for St. Clare’s retirees



I am writing to thank Andrew Waite for his beautiful column (“St. Clare’s pensioners’ plea is straight from the heart”) in the Dec. 18 Gazette, which l have been taking to my Catholic church each week when I go.

I cut the whole article out of the newspaper, including “The St. Clare’s pension crisis — a timeline.” I sit in church and read Andrew Waite’s article so that God can hear it as I read it.

I am hoping that if I do this each week without fail, maybe God will help my family members, Jerry and Kathy Adach, who worked at St. Clare’s Hospital for 59 years combined.

They were given three weeks’ notice and were given no pension for their loyal service at St. Clare’s Hospital. While I am at church, I pray for the 1,100 others who had their pensions taken away or reduced.

I also thank in my prayers the following people who have stood by the St. Clare’s Hospital retirees all these gut-wrenching years: Mary Hartshorne, the one-of-a-kind leader who has been the face and voice of the 1,100 former St. Clare’s Hospital employees; Sen. Jim Tedisco and Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, who fought earnestly to recover lost money for the pensions; and Mark Mahoney and John Cropley, who wrote about the St. Clare’s pension crisis in detail over the years in The Gazette.

Lastly, I thank the merged legal team of the AARP Foundation and the state Attorney General’s office.

If the St. Clare’s retirees did not have this great support, where would they be?

Walter “Neal” Brazell

Rotterdam

Busy intersection needs roundabout



Now that the town of Glenville has a full time DPW official, I believe that it is time to consider a roundabout for the intersection of Route 50 and Freemans Bridge Road.

It is the intersection of five roads and the light has to change five times to allow all flows of traffic to proceed.

It is truly a waste of people’s valuable time and could definitely be rectified by the use of a roundabout.

I realize that it is an expensive proposition, but the state has the funds to help with this type of project.

John Matarazzo

Burnt Hills

Democracy’s foes threaten our future



You may have your own list, but the list of enemies of democracy continues to lie and misinform the public to foster divisions in our country.

First and foremost is soon-to-be indicted Donald Trump.

How anyone can respect and follow him is astounding.

No need to list the reasons; not enough space for that.

That takes us next to Trump’s top enabler, Rupert Murdoch, who owns Fox News and Entertainment as well as right-wing newspapers. Murdoch sanctions his evening entertainment (not news) hosts to lie, misinform and spread conspiracy theories also found on other right-wing media outlets.

How people can listen and believe these liars is also unbelievable.

The third group on the list is the many hypocritical, grievance-driven, power-hungry Republicans who are Trump supporters, Fox contributors, conspiracy spreaders and those who are simply anti-democratic.

Red state Republicans are so beholden to evangelicals, the gun lobby, domestic extremists and ultra-conservatives that they rush to ban women’s reproductive rights, ban books to censure education, complain about crime while encouraging unbridled sales of firearms without a permit or adequate background checks, and installing “Jim Crow” restrictions on voting. I blame their voters, too.

The fourth category includes world dictators like Putin, who negatively impacts all nations.

There are more than a handful of anti-democratic Republicans and right-wing media pundits who not only admire Putin, but cheer him on.

Don’t let yourself, family members and friends be duped by these carnival barkers. Use critical thinking tools to determine what is true. Help save democracy. Vote.

Raymond Harris

Glenville

Rules for commenting:



The Gazette will not tolerate name-calling; profanity, threats; accusations of racism, mental illness or intoxication; spreading of false or misleading information; libel or other inappropriate language in any form, and readers may not make any such comments about or directly to specific individuals.

Readers who violate the policy will be warned and then banned.

Categories: Letters to the Editor, Opinion, Opinion, Rotterdam, Scotia Glenville