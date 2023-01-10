Riding the hot hand with the Cavaliers, plus a Jimmy Butler prop: Best bets for Jan. 10

Article Audio:

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

Here are our best bets for Tuesday, Jan. 10:

TOP PLAY

The play: NBA: Cavaliers (-2.5) over Jazz

The odds/bet: -110 ($33 to win $30)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 9 p.m. (NBA League Pass)

Our take: The Cavaliers have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA thanks to a strong starting lineup led by new addition Donovan Mitchell.

Mitchell has been on fire as a scorer this season and is in a position to continue his strong run tonight against his former team, the Utah Jazz, who have been struggling lately after a promising start.

The Cavs have the depth to complement their dynamic backcourt duo of Mitchell and Darius Garland, so they should be able to cover tonight against the banged-up Jazz.

JIMMY BUTLER POINTS PROP

The play: NBA player prop: Heat forward Jimmy Butler OVER 26.5 points vs. Thunder

The odds/bet: +100 ($10 to win $10)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Our take: The Heat normally have one of the deeper rotations in the NBA, but they’re currently dealing with a slew of injuries heading into tonight’s matchup against the Thunder.

Their top scorer is healthy though in Jimmy Butler, who’s set to take on a heavier burden as a scorer with the likes of Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry all ruled out for tonight.

Butler will have to put up points in bunches for the Heat to have any chance in this game, and he should do just that against the inexperienced Thunder.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Monday’s best bets

CFP National Championship: Georgia (-13) over TCU (WON $30)

NBA: Pelicans (+1.5) over Wizards, Bucks (money line) over Knicks, Kings (-6.5) over Magic (WON $62.90)

Monday’s profit/loss: +$92.90 (2-0)

Total for the week: +$92.90 (2-0)

Total for January: +$145.90 (11-6)

Total for 2023: +$145.90 (11-6)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).

