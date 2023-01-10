Saratoga Springs man solicited explicit photos from underage girls over social media, sheriff says

Article Audio:

SARATOGA SPRINGS – A Saratoga Springs man solicited and received sexually explicit photos and videos from underage girls over social media and has been arrested, Saratoga County Sheriff’s officials said.

Michael T. May, 27, of the Design Motel, Saratoga Springs, was arrested Monday and charged with three counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child and two counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child, felonies. He also faces multiple misdemeanors.

Officials also charged his mother, Tomassina May, 67, also of the Design Motel, Saratoga Springs, with three misdemeanor counts of unlawfully dealing with a child, officials said.

Investigators made the arrests after a lengthy investigation into multiple complaints involving both Michael T. May and Tomassina May endangering children in Wilton, Northumberland, Moreau and Saratoga Springs, officials said.

Michael May is accused of using social media over the past several months to contact multiple underage girls and then would engage them in conversation, officials said.

Michael May would then set up sales of nicotine products, vapes, and other items to the underage girls. Tomassina May would participate in those sales, officials said.

“Michael would offer to give these products to these juvenile victims if they would send him sexually explicit photos and videos via social media,” sheriff’s officials wrote in a release. “It is alleged that Michael did receive, and possess, some of these illicit pictures and videos.”

Michael May was arraigned and held on bail. Tomassina May was released to appear in court later.

Anyone why may have further information on the incidents or who may have had suspicious contact from Michael May is asked to contact Saratoga County Sheriff’s investigators at 518-885-6761.

Categories: News, News, Saratoga County, Saratoga Springs