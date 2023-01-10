Schoharie County traffic stop leads to drugs, $25K in buried cash, sheriff says

SCHOHARIE COUNTY – A weekend Schoharie County traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs in the car – and $25,000 in buried cash, Schoharie County Sheriff’s officials said.

Investigators found the cash after getting a search warrant for the driver’s home after evidence at the stop suggested large-scale drug sales, officials said.

Arrested was Joshua T. McDonnell, 27, of the central Schoharie County town of Fulton. He faces multiple charges, including two counts each of third-degree and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, felonies, officials said.

The incident began Saturday with a traffic stop in Fulton, officials said. Deputies spotted McDonnell fail to signal a turn on Route 30 and noted inadequate exhaust, officials said.

After the stop and speaking with the driver and investigation, deputies discovered nearly 80 grams of packaged heroin, a gram of cocaine, several hydrocodone pills and a gram of methamphetamine, officials said. They also found $1,900 in cash and a set of brass knuckles, officials said.

Deputies then placed McDonnell into custody and impounded his vehicle, officials said.

“A further search of his personal belongings revealed information of potential criminal sale of controlled substances on a larger scale,” a sheriff’s release read.

Investigators and deputies, working with the District Attorney’s Office got search warrants for both his vehicle and residence property on Walhalla Road in Fulton, officials said.

“A subsequent search of the property lead to the discovery of approximately $25,000 in cash buried in the yard and details indicating the monies came from multiple sales over a four month period,” the sheriff’s release read.

McDonnell was arraigned and released to return to court later.

