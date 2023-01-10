School basketball: Saratoga Springs boys’ basketball rallies to beat Niskayuna

Hutton Snyder scored 11 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, sparking a 20-9 rally that helped Saratoga Springs edge Niskayuna 56-55 in Suburban Council boys’ basketball on Tuesday.

Andrew Masten added 10 points for the Blue Streaks.

Sam Booth led Niskayuna with 19 points. Daniel Smalls scored 11 points for Niskayuna, and Ethan Gilson added 10.

Mike Miller and Nicholas Verdile each scored 22 points to help Ballston Spa beat Schenectady 69-61. Quymaine Haggray led the Patriots with 21 points. Damari Holder added 13 points, and Malakhi Hooks had 11.

Matt Salvi scored all of his points from the 3-point line, leading Colonie to a 60-46 win over Shenendehowa. Salvi hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 21 points. Cameron Trimarchi added 14 points. Grady Ceccuci scored 12 points to lead the Plainsmen.

Ethan Nardacci scored 13 points, and Averill Park outscored Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake 7-3 in overtime to win 50-46. Ben Kline led the Spartans with 18 points. Jackson Frame added 10.

Kaelen Leak scored 16 points, and JJ Osinki had 15 in CBA’s 49-31 triumph over Guilderland.

Tye Mariano and Zach Matulu scored 11 points apiece, and Shaker overcame a four-point halftime deficit to beat Columbia 44-40. Evan Rainville led Columbia with 11 points. Zander Poissant and Ian Fisher-Layton each scored 10 points.

Nathan Fields, Malachi Perry and Deavion Springsteen all scored 12 points as Albany defeated Bethlehem 43-37. Kieran Barnes had 13 points for Bethlehem, and Cameron Laclair added 12.

Jack Mullins’ three-point play with 12.8 seconds lifted Ichabod Crane to a 57-54 Colonial Council triumph over Cobleskill-Richmondville. Alex Schmidt led Ichabod Crane with 19 points. Nick Petersen scored 27 points for Cobleskill-Richmondville.

Five Glens Falls players hit double figures in its 84-50 Foothills Council victory over Broadalbin-Perth. Oscar Lilac and Kellen Driscoll each scored 17 points to lead Glens Falls. Cole Bennett had 16 points, Cooper Nadler contributed 12 and Alex Cygan added 10. Ryan Savoie had 25 points to lead Broadalbin-Perth, and Landon Russom had 15.

Peyton Smith had 26 points to lead Hudson Falls past Scotia-Glenville 50-35. Noah Tyler added 11 points for Hudson Falls. Sean McLaughlin led Scotia-Glenville with 13 points.

Mariano DiCaterino scored 23 points to lift Gloversville past Queensbury 68-54. Cal Porter added 16 points for the Dragons. Trevon Bailey led Queensbury with 14 points, Chase Baker added 13 and Kasigh Gooden had 12.

Cesar Thompson scored all of his 23 points in the first half as Amsterdam rolled to a 91-39 victory over South Glens Falls. Alec Bartone and Victor Dueno each scored 16 points for the Rams. Jashean Vann had a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Jake Sparks had a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds, and his brother Andrew Sparks added 13 points as Hoosick falls defeated Mechanicville 48-41 in the Wasaren League.

CAREY LEADS SHENENDEHOWA GIRLS TO WIN

Bri Carey led three Shenendehowa players in double figures with 22 points in its 68-51 Suburban Council girls’ basketball victory over Ballston Spa. Abby Stuart poured in 15 points for the Lady Plainsmen, and Kaleigh Montanez added 12.

Jayla Tyler led Ballston Spa with 24 points. Bella Franchi chipped in with 13.

Tasha Chudy scored 22 points, and Carly Wise had 20 to lift Saratoga Springs past Niskayuna 62-53. Logan Allen added 14 points for the Blue Streaks. Niskayuna was led by Ashley Mogavero’s 17 points. Hawa Equiza-Gasco had 11.

Olivia Verdile collected 17 points, and Sophia Lee and Payton Messina had 11 each to lead Ballston Spa to a 67-42 victory over Schenectady. Xavianna McDaniel led Schenectady with 10 points.

Kris Foglia’s 18 points powered Shaker to a 47-44 win over Columbia. Kendyl Ouimette paced Columbia with 14 points. Alivia Landy had 11.

Ellie Cerf scored 18 of her 28 points in the second half to carry Bethlehem to a 65-48 victory over Albany. Shonyae Edwards and Azera Gates each had 13 points for Albany.

Taylor Holohan had 16 points in Averill Park’s 52-30 win over Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake. Lang Bailee and Tatiana Ture each scored 13 points, and Ari Verardi added 10.

Three Albany Academy players scored in double figures in its 68-32 Colonial Council win over Holy Names. Saige Randolph and Alex Leonard each had 15 points, and Bella Vincent added 11.

Ange Giuliano poured in 13 points as Catholic Central beat Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk 61-28. Navi Turpin, Ella DiBacco and Karri Gaddy each scored 10 points for Catholic Central.

Carolina Williams scored 32 points in Ichabod Crane’s 63-23 victory over Cobleskill-Richmondville. Ashley Ames added 13 points for Ichabod Crane, and Delaney More had 12. Riley France scored 10 points for Cobleskill-Richmondville.

Cam Chicaway scored 18 points, and Taylor Hickey contributed 12 in Cohoes’ 45-26 non-league win over Mekeel Christian Academy. Alanah Burnhill led Mekeel with 12 points.

