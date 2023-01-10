Students charged in Amsterdam High knife incident, sheriff says

TOWN OF AMSTERDAM — Two Amsterdam High School students are facing charges stemming from a fight outside the high school on Monday during which one of the pair pulled out a knife, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

One student,17, was charged with third-degree attempted assault and endangering the welfare of a child. The other student, 15, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree attempted assault. They were not named due to their ages.

The two students were involved in a brief fight started by the 17-year-old and were quickly separated when the 15-year-old held out a knife outside of the high school around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, officials said.

The younger student left school property and the 17-year-old was detained by the deputy sheriff assigned to the building as a school resource officer. The older student was found to be in possession of a knife, but deputies say it was not displayed or used during the incident.

The 15-year-old was later located at a home in the city of Amsterdam. Both students were taken into custody and charged following the incident.

Both were issued juvenile appearance tickets and released to their parents or guardians. They are each scheduled to appear at the Montgomery County Probation Department at a later date.

Sheriff Jeffrey Smith described the knives as pocket knives, which have been confiscated by police.

The students had been placed on out-of-school suspensions prior to the incident for a previous issue between them, according to Greater Amsterdam School District Superintendent Richard Ruberti.

Suspended students attend either morning or afternoon tutoring in a designated area of the high school with its own entrance. Arrivals and dismissals are normally overseen by the out-of-school suspension teacher with an aide posted in the classroom.

One student was arriving and the other was departing from the school when the incident occurred outside the building.

“Those students were outside and had an altercation,” Ruberti said. “One of our teachers that oversees the suspension room got between the students and ended it.”

Students pass through metal detectors at the out-of-school suspension entrance. Ruberti did not know if the device had been tripped by the student who was inside the school prior to the incident. The student arriving for the afternoon session never entered the building.

Both students have been suspended and further discipline by the school district will be addressed through a superintendent’s hearing.

The school district is reviewing and revising procedures in light of the incident. A hall monitor and school administrator will be assigned to provide additional supervision during the arrival and departure of students attending out-of-school suspension.

Prior to the incident, Ruberti said, he approved a request from hall monitors to purchase protective vests to shield them from “body contact” or “intrusion.”

“We are getting them as quickly as possible,” Ruberti said. “We continue to monitor our safety processes and take the precautions we need, looking for staff input on a regular basis and working with the school community and staff to address these concerns.”

Additional deputies were sent to the school during dismissals on Monday and arrivals on Tuesday to prevent any potential incidents related to the fight.

“It appears to be an isolated incident,” Smith said. “We investigated the incident and gathered the information and charged appropriately to send a message that this type of behavior is unacceptable.”

Reach Ashley Onyon at [email protected] or @AshleyOnyon on Twitter.

Categories: News