The Weave: Capital Region Division I basketball teams coming off a big week

Capital Region Division I college basketball is coming off a massive week, as three teams — the Siena men, and both the Siena and UAlbany women — posted 2-0 records and enter this week with at least a share of first place in their respective conferences. The UAlbany men were the only squad that didn’t go undefeated in the last week, but the Great Danes still pulled off their biggest win of the season on Sunday against UMass Lowell.

This week sees both Division I men’s teams hit the road, with UAlbany visiting America East newcomer Bryant on Wednesday and NJIT on Saturday, while Siena makes its yearly western New York swing on Friday and Sunday against Niagara and Canisius. On the women’s front, UAlbany has home dates against Bryant and NJIT, while Siena has a midweek game at Manhattan before hosting Saint Peter’s on Saturday.

Michael Kelly, Adam Shinder and Will Springstead cover college basketball for The Daily Gazette, and each week set the scene for upcoming action.

— — —

TAKEAWAYS FROM THE PAST WEEK

THE VIEW FROM THE TOP IS PRETTY GOOD

Sure, it’s only after the first week of January, but first place is always a pretty good place to be. The Siena men are all alone atop the MAAC right now at 5-0, a game clear of Iona after the Gaels were crushed at Quinnipiac on Sunday. The Siena women have ridden their four-game win streak into a three-way tie atop the MAAC with Iona and Fairfield, with a head-to-head win over the latter, and the UAlbany women have a half-game lead atop the America East at 4-0, though perennial contender Maine is also unbeaten with fewer less game played.

LEGIT CONTENDER

The coaching situation remains an unresolved question with Jim Jabir still away from the program amid a school investigation into his conduct, but that hasn’t stopped the Siena women’s team from collecting meaningful wins. The victories this past week, against Fairfield and Marist, showed the strength of the Saints. The program has already matched its wins total from a season ago, and has a legitimate shot to double those 10 wins before the campaign is complete.

BILLUPS BLOSSOMING

After a strong freshman season, Siena men’s basketball sophomore Jared Billups continues to demonstrate his all-around game. Other Saints score more points, but probably no Siena player contributes to the team’s winning in more ways than Billups. A 6-foot-4 guard who leads Siena in rebounds per game with 6.4, Billups has served all season as the team’s go-to defensive stopper on the perimeter . . . and, with classmate Javian McCollum sidelined Sunday, Billups played ample point guard in the Saints’ win against Rider.

— — —

QUESTIONS FOR WHAT’S AHEAD

HAVE THE UALBANY MEN FINALLY FIGURED THINGS OUT?

Shinder: Let’s start by saying that shooting 65% on 20 3-point attempts is (massive understatement alert) probably not sustainable in the long run for the Great Danes, but I do think that Sunday’s win over UMass Lowell gave the Great Danes the blueprint they need for success. UAlbany needed some way to score other than Gerald Drumgoole Jr.’s high-volume shooting and Jonathan Beagle’s consistency in the post. Sarju Patel and Aaron Reddish getting shots to fall on a consistent basis should — should — open up the rest of the offense.

If Reddish is consistent enough on offense to keep playing big minutes, that should also help the Great Danes improve their league-worst scoring defense, as he’s probably the team’s most versatile defender. Wednesday’s trip to Bryant — the league’s top scoring offense — will be a big test for this formula. I think the Great Danes are on the right track, but to say it’s totally figured out, I need to see this work multiple games in a row, and that hasn’t happened yet this year.

Kelly: The short answer is “No.”

But it’s also undeniable that the team played really well this past Sunday against a UMass Lowell club that’s become a favored pick to win the conference. The 3-point shooting was spectacular for the Great Danes and something that can’t be readily repeated, but UAlbany did other stuff well Sunday. If the game was played in an alternate universe where the only thing that changed was UAlbany made eight fewer of its 3s, the Great Danes would’ve shot 25% from deep — and still won by two points. Sunday was UAlbany’s best effort of the season, and it’s not a coincidence that it happened when head coach Dwayne Killings largely limited the playing rotation to six.

Springstead: I’d like to believe so, but I’d need to see a win — or at least one heck of an effort/close game — over Bryant to convince me fully. Because after the Presbyterian win, UAlbany couldn’t keep things going and lost its next four. After the Northern Illinois win, discounting the Virginia loss, the Great Danes didn’t perform well in a loss to New Hampshire. On one hand, I think they figured the formula out a while ago — defense first, share the ball, know whom to get it to at given moments — but until it happens in two straight games, I remain unsure.

THE TRIP TO WESTERN NEW YORK IS ALWAYS A TOUGH ONE. HOW DO THE SIENA MEN FARE THIS YEAR IN THEIR VISIT TO CANISIUS AND NIAGARA?

Kelly: The Saints have been swept in their last two trips to play Canisius and Niagara, but take a six-game winning streak into this year’s long bus ride. In terms of style, the matchups are favorable for the Saints, but the uncertain status of starters Javian McCollum and Jayce Johnson makes things tough. Siena won’t get swept, but 1-1 seems more likely than 2-0 given the circumstances.

Springstead: In a sense, the Saints are playing with house money considering the injuries to Javian McCollum and Jayce Johnson. Now, there’s no denying that they’ve had players step up in their place and give masterful performances. We hear it a lot this time of year, but guys like Michael Eley, Zek Tekin and Killian Gribben “aren’t really freshmen” anymore. So they have that going for them. But it’s western New York, and particularly, Niagara is 5-0 at home. To me, the weekend has a 1-1 feel.

Shinder: So, 1-1 really seems like the most likely outcome, especially considering the Saints’ injury issues and the fact that they already went into overtime in their home win over Canisius at the start of November, but I’m going to go into bold prediction mode and say that not only do the Saints go 2-0 this weekend, but next weekend as well, getting them to 9-0 in the league when Rick Pitino and Iona visit MVP Arena on Jan. 27. This Siena team is both deep and tough, and that’s what you need to win two MAAC road games in less than 48 hours.

WHAT IS THE LIKELIHOOD OF THE UALBANY WOMEN’S TEAM BEING UNDEFEATED IN THE AMERICA EAST BY THE TIME IT PLAYS MAINE ON JAN. 28?

Springstead: Pretty darn good. The Great Danes entered the season with a wealth of riches in terms of returning talent, but with all the injuries they had in their non-conference schedule, the more apt money analogy is that they probably felt like they were playing in a fluctuating market. Now, with everyone healthy and the No. 1 defense in the league (allowing just 45.8 ppg in AE games), it’s quite conceivable they’ll be 8-0 in the league by the time they travel to Orono.

Shinder: I don’t want to say “a virtual lock,” since plenty can happen between now and then, but I’m extremely confident the Great Danes head to Maine with a perfect league record. Not only have the Great Danes played exceedingly well since the start of America East play, but of UAlbany’s four games prior to Jan. 28, three of them are at home and two of those are against Bryant and New Hampshire squad that are tied at the bottom of the conference standings. The most likely potential stumbling block would be next Wednesday at Binghamton, just because it’s the only road game during that stretch.

Kelly: Can a likelihood be “likely,” or does the English language not allow that? I ask because I want to go with “likely.” That said, the Great Danes weren’t — pun intended — great this past week. They won both their games, and the second one was a blowout, but I don’t think UAlbany came out of those contests thrilled with how it played. The gap between UAlbany and nearly all of the conference is large, but the Great Danes need to make sure they don’t get comfortable.

— — —

NUMBERS TO KNOW

76%

The free throw percentage for the Siena men, which ranks No. 1 in the MAAC. Success at the charity stripe has been crucial for a Siena team that’s undefeated in the league, but has won all five of its games by 10 or fewer points. Three Saints — Javian McCollum (87.3%), Jackson Stormo (80.7%) and Jared Billups (73.8%) — rank in the top-10 in the MAAC in individual free throw shooting.

14

Assists for Elisa Mevius, a Siena women’s freshman, in the team’s win against Marist. That career-high total is tied for second-most nationally in a game this season, and one shy of the Siena program record that Lisa Serafino achieved — twice — in the 1990s. Previously, Mevius hadn’t recorded more than seven assists in a game this season.

12

Total international players between the rosters of the Bryant and UAlbany women’s basketball teams, which meet Wednesday. UAlbany has its familiar seven in Ellen Hahne, Freja Werth, Lucia Decortes, Helene Haegerstrand, Taylor Moffat, Karyn Sanford and Marie Sepp, while Bryant features four players from Spain and one from France.

— — —

“THEY SAID IT”

“I was at every game last year, and this is big, to be able to come. It’s not the same watching on television. You’ve got to be here, you’ve just got to be here. I want to thank Joy, Michael’s mother. It wasn’t easy getting here, guys. It wasn’t easy. It was a lot. Thank you so much for being so gracious. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

— John Baer, father of Siena men’s graduate student forward Michael Baer, in a speech to the team in the locker room following Friday’s win over Saint Peter’s that was shared on the team’s social media. John Baer has ceased treatment for Stage 4 cancer, but traveled with family from Iowa for Friday’s game.

“I think you’re just seeing a team that understands each other’s strengths, and want to use it to leverage us into a win.”

— Siena women’s basketball acting head coach Terry Primm, following the Saints’ 74-67 win over Marist on Saturday, in which they trailed by 14 in the second quarter.

“We have specific game goals that we really focus on. Every timeout, we’re focusing on reinforcing those goals . . . We feel like if we make those goals, every media timeout, every quarter, then we’re going to win. And then we’ll win that game and continue being undefeated [in conference]. So it’s the microcosms we’re focusing on more than the overall view.”

— UAlbany women’s basketball coach Colleen Mullen, on Tuesday, when asked about the goal of an undefeated season in the America East.

— — —

AWARD WINNERS

Siena men’s center Jackson Stormo, a graduate student, earned MAAC Player of the Week honors for the first time in his career. With the Saints missing key players on the perimeter due to injury, Stormo powered Siena’s undefeated week, with 18 points against Saint Peter’s and a season-high 24 points against Rider.

UAlbany’s Jonathan Beagle claimed America East Rookie of the Week for the fourth time this season. The freshman from Hudson Falls averaged 15 points and 10.5 rebounds per game last week, including a 17-point, 12-rebound effort in Sunday’s blowout win over UMass Lowell.

On the women’s side, Siena’s Teresa Seppala earned her third MAAC Rookie of the Week award. Seppala averaged 11.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game last week, setting career-highs with 13 rebounds against Fairfield and 19 points against Marist. Seppala and teammate Elisa Mevius have each won the award three times this season.

Categories: College Sports, Siena College, Sports, UAlbany