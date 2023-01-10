Troopers: Bobcat hung from I-88 overpass in Duanesburg, car strikes it; Investigation underway

Article Audio:

DUANESBURG – New York State Police are investigating the hanging of a bobcat from an Interstate 88 overpass that was then struck by a car Monday night, police said.

Two people were in the car at the time. No injuries were reported.

The bobcat is believed to have been dead prior to the collision, police said.

The incident happened at about 8 p.m. Monday on Interstate 88 at the Schoharie Turnpike Bridge in Duanesburg, police spokesperson Trooper Stephanie O’Neil said Tuesday.

Troopers responded there for a report of a vehicle that had struck an item hanging from the overpass, O’Neil said. The item was soon identified as a bobcat. The bobcat is believed to have been dead prior to the collision, O’Neil said.

The car’s windshield and roof were damaged, O’Neil said. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

“The investigation is ongoing to determine how the animal came to be in that location and in that state,” O’Neil said in an email.

According the state Department of Environmental Conservation, bobcats have been present in about a quarter of New York State, with population centers in the Adirondack, Catskill and Taconic regions.

The incident was first reported by the Albany Times-Union.

