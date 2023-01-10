UAlbany football releases 2023 schedule; one opponent still to be announced

ALBANY — UAlbany announced its 2023 football schedule on Tuesday, a 12-game slate made up of five home games, including a “Week Zero” opener, and seven road contests, including the longest road trip in program history.

UAlbany, which went 3-8 overall and 2-6 in the Colonial Athletic Association in 2022, announced 11 of its 12 opponents in the release. The Great Danes have a Sept. 2 road game against a non-conference opponent that will be announced at a later date.

UAlbany’s season opens Aug. 26 at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium against Fordham, and after the unnamed opponent on Sept. 2, the following weekend the Great Danes make the long trip to visit FBS foe Hawaii on Sept. 9.

Following a bye week after the Hawaii trip, UAlbany closes its non-conference schedule Sept. 23 with a trip to Baltimore to face Morgan State, before starting CAA play Sept. 30 at home against Villanova.

“We are very excited about this 2023 schedule, especially having a chance to start off with a home game against Fordham,” UAlbany head coach Greg Gattuso said in the release. “There are challenges as always, but we look forward to playing Hawaii, an incredible trip for our team and staff. Then we have Morgan State before our usually difficult CAA conference.”

Following the Villanova game, UAlbany has back-to-back road games against Towson and New Hampshire before playing home against Rhode Island, at Maine, home against William & Mary, at Stony Brook and home against Monmouth to finish out the season.

